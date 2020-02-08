No. 20 Illinois gets off to a fast start, but No. 9 Maryland pulls away for a 75-66 win in a battle for 1st place in the Big Ten

The scene was set for a special night.

A throng of fans lined up in freezing temperatures more than two hours before doors opened at the State Farm Center. Illinois students, almost all wearing script Illini throwback jerseys to match the team, jumped to bass-heavy songs blasting through the arena’s speakers.

The No. 20 Illini hosted No. 9 Maryland with first place in the Big Ten on the line Friday. It was Illinois’ first game hosting a ranked opponent as a ranked team since 2013.

Illini players fist-bumped fans before the game, and the sellout crowd roared in anticipation during pregame introductions. Coach Brad Underwood walked onto the court smiling and pointing at the Orange Krush.

Football coach Lovie Smith sat in the fourth row, and ESPN anchor Scott Van Pelt, a big Maryland fan, took selfies with students. The Illini jumped to an early 14-point lead behind unlikely 3-pointers from Da’Monte Williams and Giorgi Bezhanishvili.

The plot fizzled, though, as fans filed glumly out of the arena during Maryland’s free throws with 20 seconds left on its way to a 75-66 win. Illinois has lost two in a row after seizing first place in the conference with a seven-game winning streak.