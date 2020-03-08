No. 23 Illinois holds on in emotion-fueled win over No. 18 Iowa

CHAMPAIGN — Of all the scenes Ayo Dosunmu has written and starred in between the walls of the State Farm Center, perhaps he delivered his masterpiece on Sunday evening.

He passed, he shot, he rebounded and, by the end, he celebrated No. 23 Illinois' 78-76 win over No. 18 Iowa in a game ripe with emotion, in-your-face jawing, double technicals and nearly a 16-point comeback from the Hawkeyes.

"We don't like each other, it's as simple as that," Dosunmu said. "We just don't. We don't like each other. They want to kill us and we want to kill them. There's no sweet or nothing. It's as simple as that. They want to take us out and we want to take them out."

He finished with 17 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in what could have been his final game at the State Farm Center. Dosunmu held his hands up at the end of the game, did a live interview on the Big Ten Network, hugged Illinois head coach Brad Underwood and ran through the Orange Krush student section as if to take in the scene.

With the win, Illinois (21-10, 13-7) clinches the No. 4 seed in next week's Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis and a double-bye and a direct path to the quarterfinals. A possible rematch against Iowa looms in Friday's quarterfinal round, should the Hawkeyes (20-11, 11-9) beat either Northwestern or Minnesota in the second round.