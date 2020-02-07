No. 20 Illinois' offense goes cold in loss to No. 9 Maryland

CHAMPAIGN — The first half of basketball was nearly flawless. Illinois got 3-pointers from unlikely shooters in Da'Monte Williams and Giorgi Bezhanishvili, built a 14-point lead and had control over Maryland in front of a sold-out State Farm Center.

The second half was much less of that. Illinois missed shots, turned the ball over, allowed five 3-pointers and Maryland broke away for a 75-66 lead on Friday night to take a one-game lead in the Big Ten.

“We knew it wasn’t going to be easy,” Illinois sophomore guard Alan Griffin said. “In the first half everything was going for us. We don’t know what happened going to the second, but it is what it is.”

The Illini (16-7, 8-4) shot 26 percent in the second half, had eight turnovers and never got into an offensive rhythm, going the first 8:02 of the half without a made field goal. In that span, Maryland turned a two-point deficit into a nine-point lead.

The Terrapins (19-4, 9-3) used a zone defense in the first half to cut into Illinois’ lead and climb back within two points on an Arron Wiggins 3-pointer just before halftime.

“When they went to that zone it slowed us down a little bit and was forcing us to take outside shots and they weren’t going in tonight,” Illinois guard Andres Feliz said.