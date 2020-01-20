No. 21 Illinois playing 'different' Purdue team at Mackey Arena

“They shoot the ball," Frazier said of Purdue at home. "Stefonavic is getting a lot of clips up. He’s the leading scorer over there in home games. Their guards are playing unbelievable. We’ve got to be ready for (Tuesday’s) game. It’s going to be a battle."

Said sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu: "We know they have different players at home. We respect it, we respect their game plan and we respect them as a team. We know that at home they’re a different team so we have to come and be prepared."

All of this, of course, is compounded with the fact that there's a fog over winning on the road in the Big Ten. There have been seven wins on the road in the Big Ten, and none have come at Mackey — Purdue's only only loss there was to Texas in its second game of the season. Illinois, though, had a road win at Wisconsin and was within striking distance of toppling Maryland in College Park.