No. 21 Illinois playing 'different' Purdue team at Mackey Arena

CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood knows the challenges of being a visiting team trying to sneak a win at Mackey Arena, one that no Big Ten team has solved this season.
The fans are nearly on top of the court and there's nowhere for the noise to escape.
“It’s loud," said Underwood, Illinois men's basketball head coach. "It’s probably the loudest arena in this league and one of the four or five best that I’ve been a part of as a coach in my many years. That makes it fun. It’s a great environment and I can’t imagine that (Tuesday) night will be any different."
The noise is only part of the equation for No. 21 Illinois at 6 p.m. Tuesday when it takes its four-game winning streak to Mackey in search of snapping a seven-game losing streak in West Lafayette, Ind. and their first win there since Dec. 30, 2008. Underwood is of the firm belief that yes, Mackey has its own challenges, but the Purdue program plays a role in that, too. Underwood holds Purdue coach Matt Painter and the Boilermakers (10-8, 3-8) as a program in high regards.
Underwood and the players know this isn't the same Purdue team that came to Champaign on Jan. 5 and got thumped by Illinois while shooting 25 percent from the field, the lowest in program history. No one in Champaign expects to see that same output again. The Boilermakers are radically different at home compared to on the road.
"They play with a different energy there, and yet we’ve got to be 10, 15, 20 percent better than we were here," Underwood said.
At home, Purdue is 8-1, averages 77.4 points, allows 54.6 points, shoots 47.2 percent on the field and hits 38.7 percent of its 3-pointers. That's the team Underwood and Co. expect to see. On the road, Purdue is 2-7, averages 58.3 points, allows 64.3 points, shoots 35.4 percent from the field and 25.8 percent on 3-pointers.
“We know it’s not going to be the same game," junior guard Trent Frazier said. "Coach has been screaming at us all week that it’s going to be a dog fight. We held them to the worst shooting percentage in Illinois history. We know it’s going to be a dog fight (Tuesday). They’re coming for us. We’ve got to be ready and take a lot of punches."
Before their win earlier in the month, Frazier was challenged and tasked with sticking to Purdue sharpshooter Sasha Stefanovic like glue. Where Stefanovic went, Frazier was to follow and it resulted in Stefanovic scoring eight points on 3-of-9 shooting. That, though, was on the road.
Stefanovic averages 5.9 points on the road and is 10-of-42 on 3-pointers. Inside the confines of Mackey, he averages 13.8 points and is 30-of-57 on 3-pointers. Frazier knows he will encounter more screens to try to create separation, and was particularly happy with how Illinois stuck to its game plan and scouting reports in their first meeting. This game, though, is about absorbing the punches.
“They shoot the ball," Frazier said of Purdue at home. "Stefonavic is getting a lot of clips up. He’s the leading scorer over there in home games. Their guards are playing unbelievable. We’ve got to be ready for (Tuesday’s) game. It’s going to be a battle."
Said sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu: "We know they have different players at home. We respect it, we respect their game plan and we respect them as a team. We know that at home they’re a different team so we have to come and be prepared."
All of this, of course, is compounded with the fact that there's a fog over winning on the road in the Big Ten. There have been seven wins on the road in the Big Ten, and none have come at Mackey — Purdue's only only loss there was to Texas in its second game of the season. Illinois, though, had a road win at Wisconsin and was within striking distance of toppling Maryland in College Park.
“It sounds easy to go out and win on the road. We’re very fortune that we do have one of those nuggets already in the pocket and we played well at Maryland; we had an opportunity to win," Underwood said. It’s toughness and defense and rebounding and do all the things you have to do. Then you’ve got to play well offensively and you’ve got to execute and not turn it over. Everything is magnified a little bit on the road. We have to make sure we amplify our energy to make sure we do that."
