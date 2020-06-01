No in-person football, but Zoom meetings help Illinois football players grow

CHAMPAIGN — Spring football has long been a staple of player development for college athletes.
Younger players get extra reps and coaches can work on fundamentals without the backdrop of an opponent scouting report hovering overhead. It's an important time of the year on the field and in the weight room. The Illinois football team missed out on in-person spring practice this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Football and men's and women's basketball players can begin returning to campus on June 3 for voluntary workouts after being away since March.
Still, the team was productive using the Zoom app with coaches and teammates to keep sharp.
“Having a spring ball is definitely, physically, very important," offensive lineman Kendrick Green said. "I think it’s key to having success and developing as a player. But with that being said, in these Zoom meetings we learned a lot of football that we normally wouldn’t have covered because we don’t have the time for it.
"The meetings we have with (offensive line coach) Bob McClain and our (graduate assistant) Rob Delaney, we learned a lot about reading defenses and we dipped in to looking at coverages. Everyone made gains in the spring, just not the typical gains you think of."
There's no getting back the reps that would have happened in the spring, Green said, but it wasn't all lost. The Zoom meetings proved a valuable resource. In March, Illinois head coach Lovie Smith said the team would take advantage of the eight hours they could spend together on Zoom each week, broken into four days of two-hour meetings.
“We get a little bit better at it each day, but there’s a lot of value," Smith said in March. "We’re getting a lot of good work done away from everyone."
Great team meeting today! #Illini pic.twitter.com/mzyrIA42eD— Lovie Smith (@LovieSmith) March 24, 2020
Green knows well enough that whenever his time comes to test the NFL waters — he's eligible to declare following this season, should be pursue that path — that he'll likely be asked by NFL personnel to go to a big board and draw plays. These meetings helped prepare for that. McClain is well-known for his football knowledge, and once he got comfortable in Zoom, the position group was off and running.
“He is like a professor, football-wise," Green said. "Technology-wise he’s not all the way there. It took some time to get used to it. Our tech guy with the team helped him out a little bit. It took a little minute for that to get the ball rolling, like two or three meetings. Once he got the hang of it, we were rolling for sure.
“Coach Bob, as soon as we had the Zoom meetings, he was like, ‘I know we’re on Zoom, but we’re about to get some real work in. You guys are about to learn ball.’ He taught us a lot about formations and different fronts and how a front plays. We watched film from last year on how certain plays could have gone better, how certain plays did go that went well. We’re learning coverages. Just a lot of stuff you normally wouldn’t cover during spring ball because you just don’t have the time."
The strides via Zoom weren't limited to the offensive line. Cornerback Nate Hobbs said defensive backs coach Keynodo Hudson brought his typical intensity to Zoom meetings. Hudson is entering his second year on Illinois' coaching staff and was the cornerbacks coach last season before taking over as the defensive backs coach following the resignation of Gill Byrd in January.
“Coach Key is always going to make sure he gets in whatever hours possible that the Big Ten and the NCAA gives us; he’s going to take full advantage of those hours," Hobbs said. "He prepares us. Although we’re not there, he treats it as we are there. There are no hold-backs. He’s still being 100 percent. His coaching hasn't changed a bit during the process, and I think that’s good for our core."
Hobbs has started since his freshman season and has emerged as one of the top cornerbacks in the conference. He knows the playbook inside and out, but even took notice in some of the smaller details he may have otherwise missed. The younger players, though they didn't get the opportunity for live reps in the spring, got an in-depth look at the playbook.
"Everybody in our position group and all the DBs can tell you what everybody does on the defense and what’s everybody’s job," Hobbs said. "That’s thanks to Coach Key because he does a good job prepping us and things like that, not only on the physical side of the game but the mental."
PHOTOS: 15 Illini photos from our archives
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!