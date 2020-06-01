No in-person football, but Zoom meetings help Illinois football players grow

“Coach Bob, as soon as we had the Zoom meetings, he was like, ‘I know we’re on Zoom, but we’re about to get some real work in. You guys are about to learn ball.’ He taught us a lot about formations and different fronts and how a front plays. We watched film from last year on how certain plays could have gone better, how certain plays did go that went well. We’re learning coverages. Just a lot of stuff you normally wouldn’t cover during spring ball because you just don’t have the time."

The strides via Zoom weren't limited to the offensive line. Cornerback Nate Hobbs said defensive backs coach Keynodo Hudson brought his typical intensity to Zoom meetings. Hudson is entering his second year on Illinois' coaching staff and was the cornerbacks coach last season before taking over as the defensive backs coach following the resignation of Gill Byrd in January.

“Coach Key is always going to make sure he gets in whatever hours possible that the Big Ten and the NCAA gives us; he’s going to take full advantage of those hours," Hobbs said. "He prepares us. Although we’re not there, he treats it as we are there. There are no hold-backs. He’s still being 100 percent. His coaching hasn't changed a bit during the process, and I think that’s good for our core."