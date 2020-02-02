No. 18 Iowa snaps No. 19 Illinois' 7-game win streak

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The chances were there for No. 19 Illinois to extend a winning streak and take a one-game lead in the Big Ten.

But the Illini missed shots and turned the ball over twice in the final 3:17 of the game, and No. 18 Iowa closed the game on an 11-3 run to snap Illinois' seven-game winning streak with a 72-65 win at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday afternoon in what was a rock fight for most of the game. Illinois is still tied for first place in the Big Ten.

Illinois (16-6, 8-3) led by four points with 5:28 left in the game after Andres Feliz, who led Illinois with 17 points, ripped the ball out of the hands of two Iowa defenders, got an offensive rebound and a put back.

Illini head coach Brad Underwood called a timeout, saying he knew the play Iowa would run and thought his team was too deep in its pick-and-roll coverage. Iowa (16-6, 7-4) freshman CJ Fredrick hit both ends of a one-and-one to get the lead back to two points, 59-57, with 5:18 to go. Giorgi Bezhanishvili turned the ball over on an inbounds pass that led to two more free throws from Fredrick to tie the game.

From there, Iowa outscored Illinois 13-5 to close out the game to snap Illinois' win streak.