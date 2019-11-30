Northwestern grounds Illinois football in regular-season finale

There were opportunities for Illinois to get off the field and try anything to get its offense, which had 160 total yards and just 14 rushing yards, a chance to get momentum and sustain drives. Northwestern was 11-of-22 on third- and fourth-down conversion attempts and hopped on two fumbles to avoid the turnovers that have been a catalyst in the six wins this year. Illinois forced one turnover: A Nate Hobbs interception that eventually led to the only Illini touchdown of the game. Stanley Green came up with a pick in the end zone, but it was negated by Ayo Shogbonyo's illegal hands to the face penalty.

The biggest issue of the day for Illinois was tackling, and the inability to bring down Marty, a fourth-string quarterback out of training camp in his first career start.

“Really just tackling, that’s what it kind of came down to," linebacker Dele Harding said. "They went for it a lot so they got four plays to get 10 yards. Tackling was a major part in allowing the offense to fall an extra two or three to set them up for fourth-and-1 or potentially get the first down. That was a major contributor to the loss."