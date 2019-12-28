Not exotic, but Illinois foootball's defensive front gets the job done

Illinois sticks to what it does best and the line, led by Milan, has produced better this season than it did last year. In fact, the whole front seven stays mostly status quo during games.

“It’s different from a lot of teams we play in our conference," Curhan said. "It’s less exotic, for sure, it’s more of the same stuff, but that’s because they’re really good at doing a lot of the same stuff. There’s definitely some movement after the ball is snapped and that can make things really difficult depending on the play we’re running or what we’re trying to do that play."

Milan knows Curhan is right. Nothing fancy, Illinois just tries to do the job at hand. They have 22 sacks and 91 tackles for a loss this season. Defensive end Oluwole Betiku Jr., who is a grad transfer from USC, leads the Illini with eight sacks and has 11.5 tackles for a loss.

“It’s just straight forward," Milan said. "We don’t do much but we do what we’ve got to do. When we do what we’ve got to do, we’re a great group. There’s nothing that they can say to change our mentality or change the way we go at the game. We can’t wait to play."