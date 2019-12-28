Not exotic, but Illinois foootball's defensive front gets the job done

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — There's a bit of an edge to the Illinois defensive line that senior defensive tackle Jamal Milan wants to see his team dig into again.
Milan said on Saturday that the defensive line lost a little bit of that edge at practice at Laney College in Oakland ahead of Monday's Redbox Bowl against California.
There wasn't too much panic in Milan's voice, though. The Illini have two more days before they take the field at Levi's Stadium, and he knows his group will pick up the same energy they've had all season.
“As a D-Line, I think (Saturday) was our day we let it slip away a little bit," Milan said. "The edge went away a little bit, but you have many days to get ready for the game. We have two more and I know my group is going to find that edge again."
The Illini run a four-man defensive front and rarely, if ever, deviate away from that along the line. Cal has taken notice. Offensive lineman Jake Curhan said it's a little different than the team sees in the Pac 12, but that doesn't mean it's worse.
Illinois sticks to what it does best and the line, led by Milan, has produced better this season than it did last year. In fact, the whole front seven stays mostly status quo during games.
“It’s different from a lot of teams we play in our conference," Curhan said. "It’s less exotic, for sure, it’s more of the same stuff, but that’s because they’re really good at doing a lot of the same stuff. There’s definitely some movement after the ball is snapped and that can make things really difficult depending on the play we’re running or what we’re trying to do that play."
Milan knows Curhan is right. Nothing fancy, Illinois just tries to do the job at hand. They have 22 sacks and 91 tackles for a loss this season. Defensive end Oluwole Betiku Jr., who is a grad transfer from USC, leads the Illini with eight sacks and has 11.5 tackles for a loss.
“It’s just straight forward," Milan said. "We don’t do much but we do what we’ve got to do. When we do what we’ve got to do, we’re a great group. There’s nothing that they can say to change our mentality or change the way we go at the game. We can’t wait to play."
Cal coach Justin Wilcox, who as an up-and-coming coach and coordinator studied Illinois head coach Lovie Smith, has seen the progression in the Illini since Smith took over. Wilcox was the defensive coordinator at Wisconsin in Smith's first season in Champaign.
“They play good football," Wilcox said. "They’re technically sound. They’ve got some dang good players and they play really hard. Well all like schemes as coaches and you’re always trying to find an advantage with schemes, but there’s a lot of good coaches out there. Ultimately it’s how the players play. They do a good job of developing those guys, teaching them what to do and plying with good fundamentals and playing with great effort."
Betiku is familiar enough with Cal and the Pac 12 Conference. The conference is generally regarded as a pass-first lead, as opposed to the smash-mouth style in the Big Ten. That doesn't matter much to him. At the end of the day, he said, Cal and Pac 12 teams have the same options as everyone else: Run or pass. It's still the same game.
All the better if the Illini have a reputation of not being too exotic on defense.
“I don’t know anybody who plays on Cal’s O-Line," Betiku said. "I’m glad they know our defense and they know me. That’s good. They’re going to see us on Monday."
