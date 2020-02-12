'Obviously the outcome of the game is secondary at this point.' Ayo Dosunmu hurt late in Illinois basketball loss

CHAMPAIGN — The fans inside of the State Farm Center were on their feet, waiting to see Illinois' star sophomore Ayo Dosunmu add another chapter to his brilliant season and to issue another dagger to another Big Ten team with what they hoped was a game-winning shot.
Then in an instant, the balloon popped and the air rushed out of the arena before deafening silence took over.
Dosunmu got the ball out of an inbounds on Tuesday after Michigan State took the lead on a put-back dunk by Xavier Tillman and raced down the floor. He got to a spot just in front of the Illinois bench before he slipped and landed awkwardly on his left leg. The buzzer that sounded was officially an afterthought and the roar that made the overtook the arena just seconds before Dosunmu slipped was gone in a blink of an eye.
"Obviously the outcome of the game is secondary at this point," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "You get a knot in your stomach when you have one of your guys go down. ... We don't know anything. We won't know anything. We're not going to release anything until we do know something. They're in the great hands of our medical staff here. When something like that happens, the game becomes secondary."
Said Michigan State coach Tom Izzo: "I hope Ayo is OK; I really do. He's a great kid and a great player. Prayers are out to him."
Michigan State won the game 70-69 and handed the Illini their third straight loss and Dosunmu remained on the ground after the buzzer clutching his leg as Michigan State celebrated the end of their three-game losing streak. Eventually Dosunmu was helped off the floor and to the locker room. There was no immediate update on Dosunmu's status after the game.
“It’s really tough," said Illinois senior guard Andres Feliz. "Ayo is one of the best players in the country right now. He’s really part of us. We don’t know his condition right now. We’ve got to wait on the tests and the doctor to check him out and tell us if he’s going to be good. We’ve got to wait on that. He’s such a great player. I pray for him and he’s going to be back soon."
As fans left the arena they wondered what was immediately ahead for an Illinois team that is ranked No. 22 in the nation. Some 30 minutes after the final buzzer, Illinois freshman Kofi Cockburn sat to head coach Brad Underwood's right in the press conference with his head down. It was as if Cockburn was trying to process what it all meant, or will mean, and what just happened while the unknown surrounds the team.
Dosunmu is the team's leading scorer at 15.8 points per game to go with 4.3 rebounds. He's been the big-shot maker in key situations for Illinois this season. He had the opportunity on Tuesday to add another one to his resume before slipping.
Cockburn trailed Dosunmu on the mad dash to the basket and prepared to wrap his big, burly arms around Dosunmu after what Cockburn thought was going to be a made shot and a foul with a free throw coming. His thought process was justified — he's seen Dosunmu come through late in games several times this season. Dosunmu was feeling it in the second half, scoring 15 of his team-high 17 points while using a combination of crafty drives to the lane for layups and a 3-pointer.
“I was 100 percent sure Ayo was making that shot," Cockburn said. "I was basically chasing down the ball to pick him up if he fell after the and-one or something. That was in my mind the whole time that he was going to make that shot because he’s been big-time for us the whole time. He’s known for making clutch shots like that.
“Seeing that happen to him, in the moment it was a little bit overwhelming because that’s one of our best players and we need him. Now all that’s in my mind is just praying for him. I keep asking God to heal him and make sure that he’s good. I don’t know what happened to him yet, but that’s all that’s on my mind right now is just praying for Ayo and trying to be there for him."
The team is off on Wednesday, which is probably beneficial both mentally and physically, Underwood said. Though Dosunmu's availability is known, should he miss any time, players like Kipper Nichols, Tevian Jones, Alan Griffin and Feliz would see increased roles.
“It’s no different than what they said. I’ve got a very simplistic approach: I can only coach who I have," Underwood said. "You make adjustments, you get into practice and it’s the ‘next man up’ mentality. I like our group and we’ll figure that out as we get the news.
"Everybody has to do a little bit more to replace a guy of Ayo’s stature," Underwood said. "At this point, I don’t know if we have to replace him or not. It could be a bruise. Who knows?"
No. 22 Illinois plays at Rutgers on Saturday and travels to Penn State on Tuesday. The players will try to turn the page from three straight losses and the visual of their leader down in front of the team bench clutching his left leg before being helped off the floor.
“We have no idea what happened to Ayo," Cockburn said. "Hopefully we get him back, but it’s always on to the next game with us. That’s our mindset after every game, win or loss, is onto the next one. We’re just going to prepare for Rutgers now and make sure we come in and work hard in practice so we can be good in the game."
