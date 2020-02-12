'Obviously the outcome of the game is secondary at this point.' Ayo Dosunmu hurt late in Illinois basketball loss

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Cockburn trailed Dosunmu on the mad dash to the basket and prepared to wrap his big, burly arms around Dosunmu after what Cockburn thought was going to be a made shot and a foul with a free throw coming. His thought process was justified — he's seen Dosunmu come through late in games several times this season. Dosunmu was feeling it in the second half, scoring 15 of his team-high 17 points while using a combination of crafty drives to the lane for layups and a 3-pointer.

“I was 100 percent sure Ayo was making that shot," Cockburn said. "I was basically chasing down the ball to pick him up if he fell after the and-one or something. That was in my mind the whole time that he was going to make that shot because he’s been big-time for us the whole time. He’s known for making clutch shots like that.

“Seeing that happen to him, in the moment it was a little bit overwhelming because that’s one of our best players and we need him. Now all that’s in my mind is just praying for him. I keep asking God to heal him and make sure that he’s good. I don’t know what happened to him yet, but that’s all that’s on my mind right now is just praying for Ayo and trying to be there for him."