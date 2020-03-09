Oluwole Betiku betting on himself in chase of NFL spot

"I really just spoke to my soul,” Betiku said. “I just sat in the house and asked myself, ‘I’ve already graduated and at this point. I got a college degree. What am I waiting for? I might as well go and try to be a professional player.’ Because when you’re a professional player, you can just focus fully on football. There’s a lot of things that I want to learn fully in the game that I can really focus on having 24 hours to focus on football. I was ready to do that.”

His 40 time would have been a top-five time in the NFL Draft Combine among all defensive ends. Betiku finished with nine sacks in 10 games as an Illini last season and had 36 tackles and 13.0 tackles for a loss. Betiku had 3.5 sacks at Connecticut, the fifth-most sacks in a game in Illini history, and one sack versus No. 6 Wisconsin to help Illinois win 24-23 and pull off one of the biggest upsets in Big Ten history. His nine sacks are tied for seventh-most in Illinois football history for a single season.

He said he has been working out the last 10 weeks at the Exos Football Academy in Texas and intends to relax his muscles for the next week after intense training.