‘One of the most perfect hires I could have made’: Illinois assistant coach Chin Coleman is known for his creative scouting reports, snazzy fashion sense — and helping the Illini win

Coleman left before the 2012-13 season to work on Geno Ford’s Bradley staff for three seasons. After Ford was let go, Coleman joined Steve McClain’s UIC staff from 2015 to 2017.

“When I got in coaching, I was into it,” he said. “I started going to different colleges, learning as much as I could. I went to Memphis to see the dribble-drive. I was filing away different tapes, hearing this coach speak and that coach speak.”

Years earlier, he had joined Miles at dinner with Underwood during an AAU tournament.

“He was peppering me with questions on our defense,” recalled Underwood, then at Stephen F. Austin. “Then the phone calls I would get: ‘What about this?’ And, ‘How do you do this?’ I have so much respect for people who have a passion for the game and want to continue to learn.”

Coleman takes pride in growing up as the rare South Side player who “got a pass” to play on any West Side court.

That pass hasn’t expired.

Miles witnessed it. He had been unsuccessful in making Chicago recruiting inroads.

Coleman’s understanding of how to navigate the city’s basketball scene, coupled with his charisma and eye for talent, were essential.