Opportunities for growth exist for Illinois football team without spring practices

CHAMPAIGN — No one was lining up on Monday morning for individual or team drills as Illinois was supposed to start its spring football practices.
The facilities on campus are shut down, spring practices are canceled and players are spread throughout the country while the sports world remains paused in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic that's sweeping the world. Some creative work is necessary as Illini football players and coaches navigate the waters between social distancing and preparing for what they hope is the start of fall training camp in August.
As players figure out what they have at their disposal, they're getting feedback from the Illinois coaching staff as to how to stay in shape without a $79.2 million football facility.
"It’s kind of just stuff on our own," senior center Doug Kramer said Monday via teleconference. "Some of the strength coaches are reaching out to their lifting groups and sending out some in-weight room stuff if you have a weight room that you can use, if not, they’re sending out some body weight stuff, some running stuff.
"It’s kind of just figuring out and adapting to what situation you’re in: If you have a weight room, if you have weights or if you just have body weight stuff. You’ve got to stay in shape somehow. They’ve been good about communicating some of the stuff that we can do. It’s definitely a little bit strange, but they’ve done a good job of communicating what we should be doing working out and running-wise."
Linebacker Jake Hansen said at the very least there can be runs in the neighborhood, maybe a field to work on sprints, or any place for pull-ups or push-ups. Workouts still exist without the luxury equipment that college athletics provides.
But what's missing is the valuable team reps and coaching for young players trying to establish themselves as part of the rotation. Those can't be replicated in the absence of spring practices. Illinois returns core pieces to its offensive line, defensive secondary, wide receivers and linebackers, but have young players at each of those positions to develop.
“I think there’s definitely an emotional part of it," Hansen said. "Those guys that really need and want to develop, they’re definitely missing out. I know they’re a little bit disappointed because they’re going to have to speed up the process come fall camp and really get the more mental aspect of the playbook and match it together physically a little bit quicker and learn on the fly a little bit faster.
"I know we’ll be putting in a lot of extra work in the summer to expedite that process so come fall camp it will be easier given that the coronavirus isn’t affecting us come the summer time. Hopefully we can get this resolved come then. I definitely think emotionally it’s going to be a little bit bad for some guys, mainly for the younger guys who are developing."
So what can players do besides workout in whatever corner of the world they can? Film is key, Kramer says. There's still communication and things to watch on tape that can push the needle of growth, even if it doesn't happen on an actual field.
It's a process of adapting to a new, hopefully temporary, reality.
“Obviously they’ll miss out on a little bit of reps right now, but there are still things you can do football-wise," Kramer said. "You can still keep your body in shape, you can still watch film and understand some of the things you might not have in the meeting rooms in the past. You can still grow as a young player. It’s a bummer for them, but at the same time there’s still an opportunity to be better."
Hansen, while lamenting the loss of spring practice and time with his teammates, offered a bit of perspective. Illinois isn't alone in missing spring football practices — most of the college football world is without them, save for a few early-practicing schools — and there are bigger issues in the world than a few early morning, cold practices. Still, missing them stings.
“It’s tough because you don’t get to play ball with your brothers and guys who you’ve worked so hard with this fall and through workouts," Hansen said. "Not being able to play football right before we’re about to start, it’s a little frustrating, but it’s not some that just we’re dealing with, the whole country is dealing with it, so you have to remember that.
"There are people who have lost their lives because of this issue. Honestly, being young and the age we’re at — from what I’ve heard and the things that have been told to me — I think we’re at less of a risk to have a severe case of this virus. I think we should feel lucky we’re in such good shape and we’re at a younger age when this is hitting our country and hitting our world. We’re blessed to be in the situation we are, at the end of the day."
PHOTOS: A list of Macon County Athletes who played at Illinois
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25