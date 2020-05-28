Optimism and 'concerns' from some Illinois football players about returning to campus

Student-athletes will be tested for the coronavirus upon arrival, quarantined in the dorms for several days, and re-tested before workouts are permitted on a voluntary basis in small groups. Hansen isn't too worried about catching the coronavirus, but rather if he will be able to train as well in Champaign as he hopes, and as well as he does in a personal gym in Florida. He said he will likely return to Illinois as soon as possible, but is talking about the decision with his family.

“The hesitation for me isn’t as much about the actual germs and me worrying about getting the coronavirus," said Hansen, a senior linebacker. "For me, it’s more of am I going to be able to get the quality work in that I’d be able to usually get during this time in the summer. If not, then I’d like to be at home where I can work out in my personal gym where I know I’m going to be able to get the right amount of work, the quality of work that I want to get in.

"If we are able to do that at Illinois, then by all means I’ll be at Illinois as soon as possible. I think that’s what it sounds like we’re going to be able to do."