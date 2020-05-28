Optimism and 'concerns' from some Illinois football players about returning to campus

CHAMPAIGN — Jake Hansen was excited to hear that the University of Illinois will begin to allow student-athletes to return to campus beginning next week.
After players have been spread around the country for the last two-and-a-half months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the idea of coming back to campus for voluntary workouts was a welcomed thought. Athletic Director Josh Whitman announced last week that student-athletes, beginning with football and men's and women's basketball players, can begin returning to Champaign for voluntary workouts on June 3 in a phased and detailed return to campus.
"Finally to hear there were plans being made to get us back there, it’s like there’s a light at the end of the tunnel, to a degree. We’re not completely out of this obviously, yet," said Hansen who has been in his home state of Florida. "It’s super exciting to be able to get back with the guys as soon as we’re able to and as soon as it’s the right time for each person. I was real excited to hear that and get back after it and work out with some of the boys."
Student-athletes will be tested for the coronavirus upon arrival, quarantined in the dorms for several days, and re-tested before workouts are permitted on a voluntary basis in small groups. Hansen isn't too worried about catching the coronavirus, but rather if he will be able to train as well in Champaign as he hopes, and as well as he does in a personal gym in Florida. He said he will likely return to Illinois as soon as possible, but is talking about the decision with his family.
“The hesitation for me isn’t as much about the actual germs and me worrying about getting the coronavirus," said Hansen, a senior linebacker. "For me, it’s more of am I going to be able to get the quality work in that I’d be able to usually get during this time in the summer. If not, then I’d like to be at home where I can work out in my personal gym where I know I’m going to be able to get the right amount of work, the quality of work that I want to get in.
"If we are able to do that at Illinois, then by all means I’ll be at Illinois as soon as possible. I think that’s what it sounds like we’re going to be able to do."
The concerns lie around how much time student-athletes will be able to spend in the weight room in order to safely cycle all of the players through while maintaining small groups in order to control the spread of the coronavirus. He added that "everyone is really motivated to get back to campus," and that "no one is disappointed that they have to go back to campus, by any means."
“That’s one of the things we take into consideration," Hansen said. "From what I’ve heard, it seems like some of the plans, from what our AD and Jeremy Busch, our athletic trainer, have come up with — and they’ve done a great job so far — I think it’s starting to look pretty good."
Senior cornerback Nate Hobbs has been in his hometown of Louisville, Ky., working out in small groups and doing body-weight exercises. He's weighing when, exactly, to return to campus, noting that the living situation and football situation will be completely different than what he's used to, from when to go to the stadium and access to certain parts of the Smith Center.
“I think I’m going to be back in the near future," Hobbs said. "The stipulations that we have to come back under were more than I expected, though. I’m still thinking about it. I’ll be back in the near future, though. ... There’s a lot of stipulations, but I think it’s all necessary for everybody’s safety right now."
Junior offensive lineman Kendrick Green has stayed in Champaign in lieu of returning to his hometown of Peoria. He's done body-weight exercises and cardio without access to a weight room, where he's one of the team's strongest players.
While staying in dorms for a short time isn't ideal, it's part of the process of safely returning to campus, and he'll be a part of it.
“It’s all about riding for the brand. If it’s for the boys and the greater of the team, I’m with it, 100 percent of the way,” Green said. “I think a lot of guys need to come back, but with being a leader, if I’m not coming back and doing the same thing and going through the same struggle with them, how can I expect them to do it?”
At the end of the day, though, there was optimism that surrounded a few concerns about returning to campus. It's a critical step in returning the sports. Though adjustments will need to be made, the current situation is a far cry from April when Hansen had real fears about the lack of a college football season — though when, and if, college football is played hasn't been decided.
“Josh Whitman, Randy Ballard and Jeremy Busch, our athletic trainer, they put a great plan together," Green said. "They really sat down and I can tell they put a lot of time into it. I think it’s a great plan and I think if everyone follows the guidelines, it’s going to work really well for us.
"It is all optional. I think guys are really going to do what’s best for them. At the end of the day, you can’t really be upset with anybody for that. I think we’re going to have a majority of the team back and try to get together for the summer, though."
