Preview: California takes on Illinois in Redbox Bowl

Wilcox had similar feelings about Chase Garbers, who was part of a three-man quarterback rotation a year ago before settling in as the starter this season.

Like Peters, Garbers has been beset by injuries. He missed four games and parts of two others with a shoulder injury he suffered early in the year. The Bears are 6-0 this season when Garbers plays at least a full half.

NEW FACES IN KEY PLACES

California will be without three starters, two on defense and one on offense. Safety Ashtyn Davis had a minor medical procedure, outside linebacker Tevin Paul will also sit out and wide receiver Jordan Duncan was excused from the team for personal reasons.

The Bears have good depth at receiver and linebacker, but losing Davis is a serious blow. He was one of the leaders in Cal’s secondary and doubled on special teams as a kick returner. Cornerback Elijah Hicks has been practicing at safety and Camryn Bynum has spent time there as well.

Illinois has its own health concerns. Top wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe (33 catches, 634 yards, nine TDs) has been dealing with an unspecified injury and will be a game-time decision along with linebacker Jake Hansen, who has been out since Nov. 2.

WEAVER FEVER