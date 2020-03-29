Pushing vehicles. Standing jumps onto trash bins. Video conferencing. Illinois is finding a way to maintain player fitness while filling the void of spring football.

He can hold team meetings up to eight hours a week. He splits those into two-hour meetings four days a week. He appreciates how he can see every player’s face in video conference calls just like he can in meeting rooms.

“If we were in the building, what would we be doing?” he said. “We’re providing the same thing at home. You still get the same things done.”

Smith, 61, has shared his own fitness training with recruits.

“A lot of you are tired of hearing me talk about how many pushups I can do," Smith told reporters. “It’s pretty neat going through recruiting right now, asking some of the young guys how many pushups they can do. Of course I can beat most of them. You can come up with a lot of different ways to stay in shape by yourself.”

Smith is encouraging players to listen to experts when it comes to protecting themselves and helping contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Smith said his sister-in-law in Louisiana and daughter-in-law in Champaign work in the health care field.

“There’s a lot of health care people out there who are doing so much to keep this country safe,” he said. “Talk about some MVPs. Those are two MVPs we have in the Smith family."