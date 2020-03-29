Pushing vehicles. Standing jumps onto trash bins. Video conferencing. Illinois is finding a way to maintain player fitness while filling the void of spring football.

Doug Kramer pushed a Dodge pickup truck. Josh Imatorbhebhe performed standing jumps onto a recycling bin and squatted with water cooler jugs.
Wide receiver Kendall Smith did lunges with two cartons of water bottles hoisted on his shoulders. Defensive back Kerby Joseph repeated long jumps in the sand. Offensive lineman Alex Palczewski pulled a Land Rover with a harness around his waist.
“You can do it all day,” Palczewski’s dad encouragingly yelled in the background. “Next time you’re going to pull it to Champaign. All the way.”
All of these were videos Illinois football players posted on social media, tagging strength coach Lou Hernandez. Creativity and accountability are at an optimum these days when it comes to working out during the coronavirus pandemic.
Social-distancing squats. Quarantine calf raises. Shelter-in-place shuttle runs.
Bring them on.
“There was a day where our athletes went home for the summer,” Illinois coach Lovie Smith said Friday on a teleconference call. “We had a weight program, a strength and conditioning program we had to follow. We had to find ways to get weight workouts in. There’s no weights (but) there’s situps, pullups, pushups, you can always go out and run six feet away from anyone else out there on the street. There’s ways to get by.”
Illinois had its last spring workout March 12. Before players made it back from break, the Big Ten canceled spring athletic activities to help contain the spread of COVID-19. The conference announced Friday it would extend the suspension through May 4 before evaluating again.
Spring games have been canceled, and the hope for most programs is they can fit in summer conditioning before fall football resumes.
“Eventually we’re going to play football,” Smith said. “We want to be ready when we’re told to turn the lights back on and go back to work.”
That means meshing old-school methods with new-school technology.
Players have returned to their homes with the university shut down except for online learning. Gyms and high schools have closed. The state government has mandated most people to stay home and recommended remaining at a distance from others outside those they live with.
Hernandez has customized workouts for players, finding ways they can use household items to stay fit. Video conference calls allow him to check on some players’ weights, and video texts from players of their workouts help keep them accountable.
“You’re scanning your house and seeing what can be of use,” Imatorbhebhe said. He also loaded his backpack with 60 pounds of old textbooks and other items he found in his family garage to serve as a weight vest.
“Those water-cooler jugs, they felt like 80 pounds in each of my hands. It felt like squats. You’re trying to look to see what can be of use. If there’s a will, there’s a way."
In the last week, Illinois has started to mail supplements to certain players to help them with their nutrition plans. Hernandez said he is thinking of introducing some CrossFit routines.
“(Trainers and coaches are) drawing back on things we have done ourselves back in the day when we didn’t have incredible facilities,” he said. “Unfortunately there are a few guys who don’t have anything at the house. That’s where the creativity comes along. Can you find a sledgehammer in the garage? Can you go out and skip the lines on the cement and get footwork drills out of that?
"The biggest thing is we want our guys to be active. Go for a run. Find a field, work on strides. It doesn’t always have to be about lifting. We’ll take what we can get at this point.”
Shared workout videos motivate the players. Palczewski wanted to pull his family car after seeing Kramer’s video.
“I thought that would be fun to try,” he said. “But I pushed it 10 times and my legs were kind of shot.”
Smith conceded Illinois is losing a valuable developmental period in spring football, but he noted the Illini are “adjusting like everyone else.”
He can hold team meetings up to eight hours a week. He splits those into two-hour meetings four days a week. He appreciates how he can see every player’s face in video conference calls just like he can in meeting rooms.
“If we were in the building, what would we be doing?” he said. “We’re providing the same thing at home. You still get the same things done.”
Smith, 61, has shared his own fitness training with recruits.
“A lot of you are tired of hearing me talk about how many pushups I can do," Smith told reporters. “It’s pretty neat going through recruiting right now, asking some of the young guys how many pushups they can do. Of course I can beat most of them. You can come up with a lot of different ways to stay in shape by yourself.”
Smith is encouraging players to listen to experts when it comes to protecting themselves and helping contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Smith said his sister-in-law in Louisiana and daughter-in-law in Champaign work in the health care field.
“There’s a lot of health care people out there who are doing so much to keep this country safe,” he said. “Talk about some MVPs. Those are two MVPs we have in the Smith family."
Smith said as a coach he’s prepared for “curveballs,” even something as unexpected as a pandemic has to be met with an ability to adjust. He wants the nation to be “coachable” when it comes to stopping the spread of the virus.
“Eventually we’re going to beat this,” he said, “if we do what the experts tell us to do. I’m constantly telling our players to be coachable. I -- and we -- have to be coachable. It’s what my family is doing and what we’re asking our players to do.”
Illini players said they’re trying to use this unusual time to their advantage, hoping maybe some opponents are loafing during their time away from campus. Maybe it will pay off in the fall.
“I feel like the discrepancies between players are going to be bigger than ever,” Imatorbhebhe said. “You’re either going to be the player shining or the player left behind. Guys might look like at this like an extended spring break. There’s opportunity to separate ourselves. Those are the guys who will be the ones who shine in the fall. I intend to be one of those guys.”
