REDBOX BOWL NOTEBOOK: Cal coach Justin Wilcox used to study Illinois coach Lovie Smith's defenses

It's the circle of coaching.

“I think that’s how it’s supposed to work a little bit," Smith said. "I’m an older coach now, but there were a lot of coaches before me who were older than me that I watched that I learned an awful lot from. That means an awful lot.

“This game has meant so much for me and given me so much, so if there’s something that I can pass on that some of the younger coaches have gotten from how we play defense, how I coach in general, that’s all a good thing.

“I just know what he’s done, he is younger than me, but he’s built a reputation pretty quick for outstanding, good, sound, fundamental defensive football. All of his teams have played that way. That’s why I’m not surprised what they’re doing here at Cal."

Teams visit Alcatraz

Both the Illinois and Cal football team took an afternoon trip to Alcatraz to see the former prison, which rests on a rock. In fact, Cal offensive lineman Jake Curhan opened the Cal players' press conference asking for efficient questions in order for the team to make the trip to the defunct prison.