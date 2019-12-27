REDBOX BOWL NOTEBOOK: Cal coach Justin Wilcox used to study Illinois coach Lovie Smith's defenses

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — When Justin Wilcox was coming up as a defensive coordinator at Boise State from 2006-09, he used to study Lovie Smith's defenses.
At that time, Smith was the head coach of the Chicago Bears and building on his defensive-minded resumé. Wilcox, California's head football coach, appreciated watching Smith go about his work, even if Smith's schemes don't align with the type of defenses Wilcox has employed over his career.
Two weeks ago when Smith, Illinois' head football coach, and Wilcox got together for a media event ahead of Monday's Redbox Bowl, Wilcox took the chance to talk with the coach of whom he used to study.
"He’s got a super reputation," Wilcox said on Friday. "He’s an excellent coach and it’s well-deserved. We had a media event two weeks ago and I got to spend part of the day with him. I probably bothered him because I was asking so many questions. It was really cool for me to be able to sit there and talk with him."
Smith was happy to listen and talk to Wilcox. Football has been emotionally and financially fruitful for Smith, who finally led the Illini (6-6) to a bowl game for the first time in his four-year tenure. When Smith was coming up, he had his own coaches that he closely studied.
It's the circle of coaching.
“I think that’s how it’s supposed to work a little bit," Smith said. "I’m an older coach now, but there were a lot of coaches before me who were older than me that I watched that I learned an awful lot from. That means an awful lot.
“This game has meant so much for me and given me so much, so if there’s something that I can pass on that some of the younger coaches have gotten from how we play defense, how I coach in general, that’s all a good thing.
“I just know what he’s done, he is younger than me, but he’s built a reputation pretty quick for outstanding, good, sound, fundamental defensive football. All of his teams have played that way. That’s why I’m not surprised what they’re doing here at Cal."
Teams visit Alcatraz
Both the Illinois and Cal football team took an afternoon trip to Alcatraz to see the former prison, which rests on a rock. In fact, Cal offensive lineman Jake Curhan opened the Cal players' press conference asking for efficient questions in order for the team to make the trip to the defunct prison.
Smith had been to the island before, but none of the three Illinois players — Reggie Corbin, Dele Harding and Brandon Peters — had never been.
“I’m 61. There’s very little I haven’t done," Smith said. "Like most people, you come here for the first time and that’s a spot you should go see.
You have free articles remaining.
“It’s just pretty fascinating to see how it all worked back in the day."
Said Harding: “I’m just taking it all in."
Nation's top tacklers in game
Cal linebacker Evan Weaver is the leading tackler in the nation with 172 total tacklers and Illinois linebacker Dele Harding is No. 2 in the country with 148.
But Harding hasn't taken much time to watch Weaver.
“To be honest with you, I haven’t watched the Cal defense," Harding aid. "I’m more fixated on the offense.
“From what I did see, he’s a great, instinctive player, especially in the tackles. The stats speak for themselves as far as being around the ball and good awareness."
A win could build momentum
Illinois is seeking its first seven-win season since 2011 and the last time Illinois won its last game of the season. A win on Monday could be instrumental for Smith and Co. in jumping into next season.
The Illini have their new Henry Dale and Betty Smith Center, an improved product on the field and flipped a pair of late commitments during the early signing period to indicate their steps are resonating with recruits.
“Our program has made so many strides this year," Smith said. "I’ve talked a lot about a new facility and the next thing was to put a better product on the football field. We have a better product that we put on the football field.
“Our best team, I think, has been leading up to next year. What a bowl victory would do would give us momentum going into the next year as much as anything. We didn’t finish the season up the way we wanted so to have a good taste in our mouth would be pretty important for us."
PHOTOS: 16 NFL stars with Illini roots
Geronimo Allison // WR
James Crawford // LB
Clayton Fejeldem // SAF
Josh Ferguson // RB
Justin Hardee // DB
Michael Hoomanawanui // TE
Ted Karras // OG
Matt LaCosse // TE
Corey Liuget // DE
Whitney Mercilus // DE
Hardy Nickerson Jr. // LB
Carroll Phillips // DE
Dawuane Smoot // DE
Akeem Spence // DT
Jihad Ward // DE
Tavon Wilson // FS
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25