REDBOX BOWL NOTEBOOK: Isaiah Williams gets on field, but redshirt status is preserved

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Isaiah Williams' plan isn't to play wide receiver for Illinois.
He came to Champaign as a highly touted recruit out of Trinity Catholic in St. Louis to play quarterback after excelling at the position in high school.
That remains unchanged. In a 35-20 loss to California in the Redbox Bowl on Monday, though, Williams lined up a little bit of everywhere, including receiver. He took shovel passes from quarterback Brandon Peters on sweeps and ended up with three catches for nine yards.
"It felt good," Williams said. "It was good just stepping on the field and getting the ball in my hands again."
Illinois needed help at receiver, especially without Josh Imatorbhebhe, Ricky Smalling, Trevon Sidney and Jordan Holmes, who were out with an injury. Caleb Reams did not travel to the bowl game with the team because of a violation of team rules.
Playing Williams was no harm, no foul. It was the fourth game he played in, thus preserving his redshirt status. He battled injuries throughout the season, dating back to training camp.
"It felt like a rollercoaster," Williams said. "I feel like most of all it's been a learning experience. I learned from all the downs, there's been very few ups, but all the downs. It's a blessing, honestly. Next year, I'm going to come prepared and I'm going to be ready next year."
Petitbon makes most of his chance in Champaign
After struggling to find the field while at the University of Alabama, and battling injuries, Richie Petitbon made the decision to join the Illinois football team as a graduate transfer in the offseason.
It paid off. He started all 13 games at right guard, winning the job out of camp, and fit in perfectly along an experienced offensive line. To boot, he played with his best friend, running back Reggie Corbin. The two went to Gonzaga College Prep School in Maryland before attending different colleges.
"It was extremely, extremely special," Petitbon said. "For Coach Lovie to give me an opportunity and to meet all these guys on the team and build the relationships I have with them. It's been really awesome having the chance to play, my parents being able to come and watch me. It's been really, really cool. I just wish we could have ended it with a victory. Sometimes that's how it goes."
Next up for Petitbon, is to watch his brother, Luke, play in the Under Armor All-American game. Luke Petitbon is a three-star recruit who is signed to play football at Wake Forest.
Penalties hurt Illinois
The Illini committed 10 penalties for 89 yards against Cal. Four of them were defensive pass interference calls, and three of those defensive pass interference penalties ended up resulting in touchdowns.
"We've been pretty good with penalties all year, so the fact that it kind of came up today just kind of showed our discipline," sophomore safety Sydney Brown said. "We are a disciplined team; we just need to become consistent with that."
Illinois was called for three delay of game penalties, including one on a fourth-and-10 in the third quarter where offensive coordinator Rod Smith intended to go for it on fourth, only to punt after the penalty.
“Two of them were my fault," Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters said. "I wasn’t paying attention to the clock. The last one, we had miscommunication on the sideline. They wanted to change the play, and the time ran out.”
Linebacker Milo Eifler was ejected on the first drive of the fourth quarter for targeting. He is from Berkeley and didn't finish the game in his homecoming
Health coming next season
Illinois was shorthanded on Monday against Cal, particularly on offense. In addition to the receivers who were out for the game, center Doug Kramer missed the game and so did linebacker Jake Hansen.
Those players are in addition to defensive back Marquez Beason, wide receiver Edwin Carter and running back Mike Epstein, who are out for the season. That also includes tight end Luke Ford, who had to sit for the season per NCAA transfer rules.
There's help on the way for Lovie Smith and Co. to build with, which is, in part, why he's continued to say next season's team will be the best of his tenure.
"I just know that we like this group we have coming back," Lovie Smith said. "We were missing a lot of guys today. For the latter part of the season we were missing a lot of guys. I was walking off the field with Mike Epstein — the next time we play he will be with us. Jake Hansen will be back out on the field. Chase Brown. I could go on and on about guys who will be in prominent roles next year."
