REDBOX BOWL NOTEBOOK: Isaiah Williams gets on field, but redshirt status is preserved

Playing Williams was no harm, no foul. It was the fourth game he played in, thus preserving his redshirt status. He battled injuries throughout the season, dating back to training camp.

"It felt like a rollercoaster," Williams said. "I feel like most of all it's been a learning experience. I learned from all the downs, there's been very few ups, but all the downs. It's a blessing, honestly. Next year, I'm going to come prepared and I'm going to be ready next year."

Petitbon makes most of his chance in Champaign

After struggling to find the field while at the University of Alabama, and battling injuries, Richie Petitbon made the decision to join the Illinois football team as a graduate transfer in the offseason.

It paid off. He started all 13 games at right guard, winning the job out of camp, and fit in perfectly along an experienced offensive line. To boot, he played with his best friend, running back Reggie Corbin. The two went to Gonzaga College Prep School in Maryland before attending different colleges.