Report from California: Illinois football team arrives at San Francisco hotel ahead of Redbox Bowl

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Lovie Smith was among the first off the team bus at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in downtown San Francisco, Calif. on Thursday evening.
Smith, Illinois' fourth-year head coach, had a wide smile and took in the moment he has been building his program towards since he came to Champaign and made a push towards younger players and building the foundation of the team. On Monday, the Illini (6-6) will play California in the Redbox Bowl at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.
Until then, the team has tours, practices and sightseeing to do. On Friday, the team will get a tour or Alcatraz Island, the now-defunct prison. Thursday offered a sense of clarity and realism that the Redbox Bowl and San Francisco weren't some far-off destination. They were real, and a bowl game was finally happening.
“It’s amazing," senior defensive lineman Kenyon Jackson said shortly after the team got off the bus around 5:30 p.m. Pacific Time. "We got off the plane and got on the bus and made the ride over here. Everyone was like, ‘Oh, is this the Golden Gate Bridge?’ I’m like, ‘I don’t think it is,’ but it’s just a great feeling. Just being with the team and just seeing the excitement of just being a college student. You would never think that we would be right here in this situation. We’re just taking it all in."
Jackson has his sights set on a win, and of course hitting some food spots in the area — particularly a sushi burrito. If he needs any local tips, he can turn to linebacker Milo Eifler, who is from Berkeley, Calif. It's a homecoming of sorts for Eifler, who said he didn't spend much time in San Francisco growing up. He still knows a thing or two about the city, though.
“It feels good to be home," Eifler said. "We got the guys, a lot of them haven’t been to California yet so it’s going to be their first experience, and the bay area is kind of one of the best places to be at right now. I’m just excited, having my family be at the game and stuff like that."
The plane trip into Oakland and the subsequent bus ride over the Bay Bridge into San Francisco was captivating. Australian punter Blake Hayes had never been to San Francisco prior to Thursday night, and said the scene painted from the setting sun looked like "something out of a movie."
Like Eifler, Hayes' parents are in town for the bowl game, and the Hyatt Regency was quickly filling up with Illinois football family members and fans on Thursday evening.
“We were flying over and seeing the hills, it was great," Hayes said. "We got, like, a better plane than normal, we got the escort here and it took us through all the traffic. We saw the city as we came over the bridge. It was just amazing. I’ve never been here before and don’t know too much about it."
You have free articles remaining.
On Monday, Illinois can secure a winning record for the first time in Smith's tenure with the program and the first time the team has reached seven wins since 2011. It would be a chance to firmly put the losing seasons in the past. Those seasons, though, still offer a reminder of the path most of these players took before they could see the rolling hills and have the police escort into town.
“I was kind of thinking on the bus, ‘We definitely deserve it,'" Hayes said. "It’s a reward for all our hard work that we’ve been doing, especially over the past three years. It hasn’t been going our away and finally we’ve been starting to pick up the wins and now we’re able to enjoy this experience, enjoy this city and just have fun with it and then at the end of it hopefully win the game."
Even as the plane rolled into town, Jackson's mind help going elsewhere. It was in Chicago, with injured star defensive lineman Bobby Roundtree, who suffered a spinal injury in May. They'll FaceTime their friend and teammate from San Francisco, listen to his suggestions and wish he was with them. Jackson, Dele Harding, Jamal Woods and Tymir Oliver visited in Chicago on Christmas afternoon.
Spent my Christmas with my brothers, it really made my day ❤️🤞🏾 @jamal4425 📸@kenyonjackson95 @dele_harding @TymirOliver pic.twitter.com/DXMvvgG5Xi— Bobby Roundtree (@BobbyRoundtr97) December 26, 2019
“It’s beautiful," Jackson said. "We’ve been with him step-by-step. It feels like our fight just as much as his fight and we want him to know that we’re there for him. I just feel like Christmas day, us being there for him, it was something that was very big and meaningful for him, but he doesn’t know how much he touched us.
“I thought about Bob the whole time because I know he would love to be here. Bob loves the guys, he loves the game of football and he loves Illini football. I thought about him the whole time. He helped build this foundation just as much as any of us. He would love to be here."
Meet the players who signed with the Illinois football team during the early signing period
Reggie Love, running back
Illini Signing Day 2020 » RB Reggie Love
Blaise Sparks, offensive line
Illini Signing Day 2020 » OT Blaise Sparks
James Frenchie, wide receiver
Illini Signing Day 2020 » WR James Frenchie
Lavar Gardner, linebacker
Phifer Griffin, offensive line
Kevin Tyler, offensive line
Illini Signing Day 2020 » OL Kevin Tyler
Anthony Shipton, defensive tackle
Illini Signing Day 2020 » DT Anthony Shipton
Cooper Davis, defensive end
Illini Signing Day 2020 » DE Cooper Davis
Tre'von Riggins, defensive tackle
Illini Signing Day 2020 » DT Tre'Von Riggins
Gregory "Deuce" Spann, quarterback
Illini Signing Day 2020 » QB Deuce Spann
Jer'Zhan Newton, defensive tackle
Illini Signing Day 2020 » DL Jer'Zhan Newton
Quinton McCoy, defensive tackle
Illini Signing Day 2020 » DT Quinton McCoy
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25