Report from California: Illinois punter Blake Hayes' parents flew from Australia to watch him play in Redbox Bowl

“It’s really exciting," Ronan Hayes said. "As I said, we were over for a month in October, but to now go see a bowl game, which has been a long time since Illinois has been in on, we couldn’t miss the opportunity. We had to come back and see Blake again and see if they can go one step further and make it seven for the year."

This kind of blossoming wasn't entirely expected when Ronan and Georgina Hayes dropped Blake Hayes off in Chicago three years ago to begin his college journey. It has long been Blake Hayes' plan to study at an American college, which wouldn't have fit in the family's budget. Football was a vehicle, and the University of Illinois fit exactly what the Hayes family was looking for in a school.

Georgina Hayes remembers dropping Blake Hayes off at the airport all too well, calling the moment three years ago "traumatic" for herself and her husband. Of course, she said, Blake Hayes was also upset, but it's in his nature to make the best of things.