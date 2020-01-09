Report: Illinois defensive line coach Austin Clark headed to Miami Dolphins

CHAMPAIGN — Lovie Smith wanted to keep his coaching staff intact, but he's never going to get in the way of a coach moving up the ladder.

Such was the case on Thursday when NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Miami Dolphins had hired away defensive line coach Austin Clark from the Illini to be the team's new linebackers coach.

The move comes a year after former offensive line coach Luke Butkus left Champaign for an assistant offensive line coaching position with the Green Bay Packers.

Clark, 29, is a native of Tampa, Fla. and spent two seasons in Champaign after he was hired from the University of Southern California, where he was a graduate assistant. He was considered a strong recruiter and led the charge to get defensive lineman Oluwole Betiku Jr. and receivers Josh Imatorbhebhe and Trevon Sidney as graduate transfers from USC. He's been key on the high school front and was instrumental in the Illini landing five defensive lineman so far in the 2020 recruiting class.