Report: Illinois defensive line coach Austin Clark headed to Miami Dolphins
Illinois defensive line coach Austin Clark is reportedly headed to the Miami Dolphins as the team's linebacker coach.

CHAMPAIGN — Lovie Smith wanted to keep his coaching staff intact, but he's never going to get in the way of a coach moving up the ladder.

Such was the case on Thursday when NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Miami Dolphins had hired away defensive line coach Austin Clark from the Illini to be the team's new linebackers coach.

The move comes a year after former offensive line coach Luke Butkus left Champaign for an assistant offensive line coaching position with the Green Bay Packers.

Clark, 29, is a native of Tampa, Fla. and spent two seasons in Champaign after he was hired from the University of Southern California, where he was a graduate assistant. He was considered a strong recruiter and led the charge to get defensive lineman Oluwole Betiku Jr. and receivers Josh Imatorbhebhe and Trevon Sidney as graduate transfers from USC. He's been key on the high school front and was instrumental in the Illini landing five defensive lineman so far in the 2020 recruiting class.

“I thought he would be that way,” Smith said of Clark's recruiting in December. “That was his reputation coming in. Our entire staff works extremely hard. We position-recruit as much as anything. We want our position coaches to be really involved. Austin loved all these guys. We all did. It’s just about being relentless in the pursuit of players. Austin along with the rest of the coaches definitely did that.”

Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25

