Report: Illinois men's basketball to host multi-team event

CHAMPAIGN — It's been more than three weeks since the NCAA announced a start date of Nov. 25 for the men's and women's college basketball season and so far, as it pertains to the Big Ten, very little is known beyond that.

The conference has yet to release a schedule, though reports indicate it will remain a 20-game schedule. Teams can play up to 27 games if they participate in a multi-team event (MTE). That was good news for the Illinois men's basketball team that was scheduled to play in the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Fla.

On Monday, the Emerald Coast Classic announced it was canceling the event, which was also set to include Florida, Iowa State and Oregon.

"The landscape in college basketball has changed dramatically this season when you factor in the coronavirus pandemic coupled with the new scheduling policies implemented by the NCAA," said tournament director Maury Hanks in a news release. "Teams were also concerned about traveling long distances with the threat of COVID-19."

"We are disappointed because we had an incredible lineup but we understand the concerns the teams have. All of the teams have expressed a desire to participate in the tournament in the near future."