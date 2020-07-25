Ricky Smalling no longer with the Illinois football program; Jake Cerny and Ra'Von Bonner out for personal reasons

Cerny made his first career start in the Redbox Bowl at left guard after Kendrick Green moved to center in place of an injured Doug Kramer.

Bonner played in 12 games as a junior last season with 65 carries for 225 yards and three touchdowns to go with a receiving touchdown. He has 822 career rushing yards and six career rushing touchdowns.

Without Smalling, Illinois will need to find a replacement to line up opposite of Josh Imatorbhebhe, the team's leading receiver. Now-sophomore Casey Washington got plenty of reps in that spot as a true freshman last year. Trevon Sidney and Donny Navarro will likely occupy the slot receiver role.

The Illini added New Mexico State graduate transfer Desmond Dan this offseason and also received transfer commitments from Brian Hightower (Miami) and Khmari Thompson (Missouri), though they will have to sit out the season per NCAA rules if they don't get a waiver of immediate eligibility.