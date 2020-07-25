Ricky Smalling no longer with the Illinois football program; Jake Cerny and Ra'Von Bonner out for personal reasons

CHAMPAIGN — After once being the first verbal commitment to Illinois football head coach Lovie Smith, Ricky Smalling will not return for his senior season, team spokesperson Kent Brown confirmed.
Loren Tate first reported the news on WDWS last week and Scott Richey of The Champaign News-Gazette reported it on Saturday morning.
Also, senior running back Ra'Von Bonner and redshirt senior offensive lineman Jake Cerny are not part of the team this fall due to personal reasons, that news was first reported by The News-Gazette.
Smalling committed in 2016 as a three-star recruit from Chicago Brother Rice High School and led the Illini in receiving as a true freshman in 2017 (501 yards) and was the fourth true freshman in program history to lead the team in receiving yards. His 31 receptions that year were tied for a team lead with Malik Turner.
As a sophomore in 2018, Smalling started and played in 11 games and led the team in receptions (33), receiving yards (406) and receiving touchdowns (5). He started the first seven games last year and had 24 receptions for 225 yards with one touchdown before suffering a season-ending injury.
Cerny made his first career start in the Redbox Bowl at left guard after Kendrick Green moved to center in place of an injured Doug Kramer.
Bonner played in 12 games as a junior last season with 65 carries for 225 yards and three touchdowns to go with a receiving touchdown. He has 822 career rushing yards and six career rushing touchdowns.
Without Smalling, Illinois will need to find a replacement to line up opposite of Josh Imatorbhebhe, the team's leading receiver. Now-sophomore Casey Washington got plenty of reps in that spot as a true freshman last year. Trevon Sidney and Donny Navarro will likely occupy the slot receiver role.
The Illini added New Mexico State graduate transfer Desmond Dan this offseason and also received transfer commitments from Brian Hightower (Miami) and Khmari Thompson (Missouri), though they will have to sit out the season per NCAA rules if they don't get a waiver of immediate eligibility.
Edwin Carter, a sophomore, is also on the roster after missing last season, as he recovered from a knee injury sustained as a true freshman. Dalevon Campbell played in four games last season and is a wide receiver.
The running back room won't have three members from last year's team. Both Reggie Corbin and Dre Brown graduated and Bonner isn't part of the team this fall because of personal reasons. Mike Epstein has battled injuries his entire career and missed all but one game last season to a knee injury. A healthy Epstein is important for the team. Redshirt sophomore Chase Brown, twin brother of safety Sydney Brown, played in four games last season after transferring from Western Michigan. Those two should see a bulk of the carries.
Redshirt sophomores Jakari Norwood and Kenyon Sims along with true freshman Reggie Lovie should be in the mix.
Cerny was the sixth offensive lineman and stepped into a starting role in last season's bowl game. Illinois could look to younger players like Verdis Brown and Jordyn Slaughter.
PHOTOS: Wide receiver Ricky Smalling
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!