Robert Archibald’s family creates a health and wellness fund for Illinois athletes in honor of the late Illini basketball player

The family of former Illinois basketball player Robert Archibald created a health and wellness fund in his honor, the university announced Friday.

Archibald died Jan. 23. He was 39.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, Archibald’s family is asking for donations to the Robert Archibald Student-Athlete Health and Wellness Fund.

A 6-foot-11 center and a native of Scotland, Archibald helped lead Illinois to two Big Ten championships in 2000-01 and 2001-02.

He averaged 10.6 points and 5.5 rebounds as a senior in 2001-02 and played professionally for 10 seasons, including stints with four NBA teams over two seasons. He played on Britain’s Olympic team in 2012 in London.

Archibald’s funeral service will take place Friday in Barrington. A cause of death has not been released.

