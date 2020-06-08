Roughly 40 members of Illinois football team returned to campus Monday

Men's basketball players are also arriving this month and women's basketball, volleyball and soccer teams are anticipated to return by early July. The Illini plan to begin voluntary workouts "soon."

Some players across the country have tested positive for COVID-19 upon their return to campus, including at Alabama, Auburn and Oklahoma State, according to reports. A release sent out Monday by the athletics department said, "Due to privacy laws, throughout the summer and the new academic year, the Illinois Athletics Communication staff will not share or confirm any information regarding the health of student-athletes or DIA staff members as it pertains to COVID-19."

A player testing positive for COVID-19 is entirely possible.

“We all recognize that no matter what we do in any of our individual lives, the risk of infection is always there," Whitman said last month. "Certainly we are intending to do everything we know to do to keep that risk at an absolute minimum, but nothing we can do is going to make an absolute guarantee that none of our students will be infected with the virus.