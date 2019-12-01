Schedule toughens up for Illinois basketball, beginning with home game against Miami

Illinois took Thanksgiving day off before two-a-days on Friday with game prep for the Hurricanes beginning on Saturday. Shooting was a focus for Illinois, a luxury not always offered during stretches when a team is in game-preparation mode. With no classes because of the fall break, the focus has shifted exclusively to basketball.

“I think every coach enjoys those little breaks when it’s very singular: It’s basketball," Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. "The one thing it allows you to do is get in the gym and get a lot of shots. We tried to do something very simple and that was have every player get better in one area, and try to focus on one area."

After Miami, Illinois travels to No. 5 Maryland on Saturday and hosts a red-hot Michigan team on Dec. 11. The only non-conference games remaining on the schedule after Monday's games are: Old Dominion (Dec. 14), Missouri (Dec. 21) and North Carolina A&T (Dec. 29).

"Just winning these three games right here could make some noise for Illinois basketball," junior guard Trent Frazier told reporters on Sunday. "This is obviously a big opportunity for this team. We've got to take this serious and show the nation what we're about.'