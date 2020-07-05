Six months or six days? House of 'Paign chemistry is high after first-round win in The Basketball Tournament

He's 6-foot-9 and can shoot 3-pointers with ease. It didn't take him any time before settling in with a group of people who were largely strangers to him.

“I knew like two of the guys legit before I came here to Columbus,” Daum said. “Seeing that first practice where I got to meet everybody for the first time, you could just tell we had a great group of guys willing to buy in to whatever it takes to win. There’s no egos on our team. There’s not one person who’s mad at anybody else for taking a shot. We’re all super encouraging of each other, and I think that’s something special and something you need to win in this tournament.”

Hill was the first roster announcement back on April 13, and LaTulip filled the rest of the roster out in the months leading up to the 10-day, winner-take-all, $1 million, single-elimination tournament. Preparation began long before arriving in the bubble last week. They installed offensive sets virtually, with players spread all over the country and prepared themselves to make the most of the time they had together.