Slow starts a problem for No. 22 Illinois ahead of game at Rutgers

Slow starts have popped their ugly head this season, but until Tuesday hadn't been much of an issue recently. Against Maryland, Illinois (16-8, 8-5) had a 14-point lead early in the first half before the Terps rallied back for the win. The most obvious slow start prior to Tuesday was a non-conference home loss to Miami where the Hurricanes led by 27 points in the first half before Illinois rallied back with a chance to win the game on the final possession, but didn't.

After that game, the players vowed a change was afoot and that slow starts weren't coming along with them for the rest of the season's ride — one that has the Illini in the mix to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013. That's what made Tuesday's start even more of a surprise.

“I have no idea why we had a slow start to be honest," center Kofi Cockburn said. "We have a really bad reputation of doing that, starting the game off slow."