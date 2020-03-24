Some Illinois football players getting back to healthy, but must wait to take the field

He said he felt good in winter workouts as spring football approached. He's a three-year starter who had started 27 consecutive games before missing the RedBox Bowl and was the No. 3-rated center in Power 5 programs by Pro Football Focus entering that game. Kramer was active, doing cutting drills and change-of-direction drills before spring break.

“I know it was going to be a bit of a process coming back," Kramer said. "I was just kind of taking it day-by-day. I trust (head athletic trainer) Jeremy (Busch) and the rest of the training staff and then (head strength coach) Lou (Hernandez) and all of those guys in the wight room. Honestly, I felt really good going into this spring ball just before all of this stuff started happening before spring break."

Hansen, too, said he would have been limited in spring practices. He came back from an injury that ended his season as the national leader in forced fumbles. The linebacker played in nine games and was a semifinalist for the Butkus Award, given to the nation's top linebacker. Like Kramer, he said he was feeling better ahead of what should have been spring practices.