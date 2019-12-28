St. Teresa Athletic Director Todd Vohland among fans in San Francisco for another Illini bowl game

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — The lobby of the Hyatt Regency hotel in downtown San Francisco sits on the second floor of the massive structure.
Extra orange lights shine on a piece of art in the middle of the lobby and an orange flag with a block I hangs on the wall just above where guests check into their rooms.
For five days, this floor has been turned into a home away from home for the members of the Illinois football team ahead of Monday's Redbox Bowl and for fans who traveled across the country, in some cases, to watch the team in its first bowl game since 2014.
Illinois head coach Lovie Smith stood in the lobby near a table full of merchandise and took photos with fans. St. Teresa Athletic Director and cross country coach Todd Vohland spotted Smith, snapped a picture of the coach who is in his fourth year in Champaign, and sent it off to some friends. Smith later walked by, Vohland rubbed his beard and simply said, "Should have got a picture with him."
Vohland is staying at the Hyatt Regency after his plane landed an hour early in San Francisco on Saturday. He's a lifelong Illinois fan, and wouldn't have missed the chance to attend his fifth bowl game. He first attended the Sugar Bowl in 2002 against LSU, came to the Rose Bowl in 2008 with a group of eight friends to see the Illini play USC, went to the Texas Bowl in 2010 to see Illinois beat Baylor and came to San Francisco in 2014 to watch Illinois beat UCLA in the Kraft Fight Hunger Bowl in 2011.
The only bowl game he didn't attend was the 2014 Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl when travel arrangements fell through. When the Illini beat Michigan State to become bowl eligible, Vohland knew he'd be on a plane and anywhere the Illini were.
“Once I knew they were going to go to a bowl game, the plan was to go to the bowl game," Vohland said. "I’ve been to every bowl game this century except the one in Dallas."
It wasn't entirely his plan to come to every bowl game except one since 2002, but things just worked out. He couldn't miss the Sugar Bowl or Rose Bowl, which are each marquee bowls in college football. His Illinois fandom began at birth, he said. When the Illini played in the Rose Bowl, of course he wasn't missing the chance, and things have built from there.
“The last time I had been to the Rose Bowl I was in college and the time before that I was in diapers," Vohland said. "I was like, ‘I’m going to go to the Rose Bowl because God knows when that’s going to happen again.'
“Bowl games are fun. The one in 2011 out here, I just came by myself. The other ones I’ve been with other people."
He traveled alone on Saturday, which is just fine by him. Maybe some friends think its strange that he flew across the country by himself to watch a game that's generally consumed by large crowds, but no one has expressed that to him.
Traveling alone means he gets to take advantage of sight-seeing opportunities on his schedule without the risk of missing one. He visited Alcatraz in 2011 and has a night tour of the island with the now-defunct prison on Sunday night. The only slight hesitation was that he would miss the final day of the St. Teresa boys basketball Christmas Tournament on Saturday — the first time he's missed a game of the tournament since he became the school's athletic director in 2011.
He considered flying out on Sunday, but two days in a city on a four-hour flight across the country isn't quite enough to take full advantage of the experience. The tournament went off without a hitch and Vohland's phone was on if he needed to help from afar.
“I enjoyed myself and met some really interesting people when I was out here in 2011, so that didn’t scare me off," he said of attending the game alone. "If I’m going to wait for others who want to go, then I’m not going to get to experience everything I want to experience. I’m sure it’s unique, but I’m fine with that. I was a little hesitant missing the last day of the tournament today. I’ve never done that since I’ve been the AD, but at the same time this is how it worked out."
On Monday, Vohland will sit roughly 20 rows up from the 50-yard line in section 128 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, hoping to see Illinois' third bowl win in his five trips. He'll talk to people near him and meet new people, just like he did in 2011.
“You just never know who you could meet? It’s part of the fun," Vohland said.
Kyle Bendsen, the organizer of the San Francisco Illini Club, is a 2008 Eisenhower grad who lives in San Francisco. He organized a media roundtable discussion on Saturday. The game being in the Bay Area worked out perfectly. His parents Deanne and Chris Bendsen flew to the area for the game.
“I was going to go wherever it was, but yeah, slowly the information came and trickled out that was going to come to San Francisco, so I just kept crossing my fingers," Kyle Bendsen said. "When it was finally announced that it was coming it was so exciting.
“Just the anticipation of the game is also getting two much."
Dean Stork from Barrington, Ill., attended the media roundtable on Saturday. He graduated from Illinois in 1983 and has been a season ticket holder since he was a sophomore in college. He's been to other bowl games, but the four-year bowl drought made the decision to visit San Francisco easy.
“It’s been a long time since we went to a bowl and we made a pact when we beat Michigan State, it was a Gies College of Business gathering, we made a pact that we would come and I followed through on it and some of my friends did as well," Stork said. "Plus, we were pleased it was San Francisco, it’s a great place to visit."
