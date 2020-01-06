3 takeaways from Illinois’ 63-37 win over Purdue, including a dominating bench and Trent Frazier’s relentlessness

Whatever that was against Purdue, Illinois needs to bottle it.

The Illini have struggled to find consistency -- sometimes even in the same game with wild swings. In Sunday’s 63-37 victory against Purdue, they put together one of their most dominant victories against a worthy Big Ten opponent in recent history.

Illinois (10-5, 2-2 Big Ten) never relinquished its lead, breaking a losing streak to the Boilermakers (9-6, 2-2) dating to January 2016. The Illini held them to 25% shooting, the worst in Purdue history.

Here are three takeaways from the victory:

1. Illinois needs the win to turn a corner.

The Illini started the season with high hopes. Their 6-1 start -- with a hard-fought loss at Arizona -- seemed to validate lofty expectations.

Then they gave everyone reasons to doubt while stumbling in narrow losses to Miami and Maryland and a confounding loss to Missouri.

Like the December victory against Michigan, beating Purdue makes Illinois look like a team capable of coming together. The Purdue game must serve as a turning point for that to be true.