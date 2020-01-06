3 takeaways from Illinois’ 63-37 win over Purdue, including a dominating bench and Trent Frazier’s relentlessness

Whatever that was against Purdue, Illinois needs to bottle it.
The Illini have struggled to find consistency -- sometimes even in the same game with wild swings. In Sunday’s 63-37 victory against Purdue, they put together one of their most dominant victories against a worthy Big Ten opponent in recent history.
Illinois (10-5, 2-2 Big Ten) never relinquished its lead, breaking a losing streak to the Boilermakers (9-6, 2-2) dating to January 2016. The Illini held them to 25% shooting, the worst in Purdue history.
Here are three takeaways from the victory:
1. Illinois needs the win to turn a corner.
The Illini started the season with high hopes. Their 6-1 start -- with a hard-fought loss at Arizona -- seemed to validate lofty expectations.
Then they gave everyone reasons to doubt while stumbling in narrow losses to Miami and Maryland and a confounding loss to Missouri.
Like the December victory against Michigan, beating Purdue makes Illinois look like a team capable of coming together. The Purdue game must serve as a turning point for that to be true.
As the Big Ten Network pointed out, Carsen Edwards scored 40 points two years ago in Champaign -- three more than the entire team scored Sunday.
Illinois locked in defensively and dominated from start to finish. The Illini finished on a 15-3 run, during which Purdue shot 1 of 12.
Michigan State throttled Illinois 76-56 on Thursday. After beating Purdue, coach Brad Underwood said the Illini are smoothing things out.
Freshman center Kofi Cockburn scored only five points against the Spartans but bounced back with 12 points against Purdue.
“We’re really young on paper,” Underwood said during a postgame interview on Fox Sports 1. “It was a great learning experience for Kofi the other day at Michigan State. We haven’t done it at a consistent level. We’re starting to find a little consistency on the offensive end.”
2. Illinois’ bench was a strength.
You have free articles remaining.
The Illinois bench outscored the Boilermakers’ 25-5.
Alan Griffin put in another strong performance with his first career double-double, recording 16 points and 12 rebounds. His effort was exhibited in his six offensive boards.
The sophomore guard is averaging 14.8 points and six rebounds in the last five games. In the last two games, he totaled 33 points and 21 rebounds.
“What Alan has given us has been huge,” Underwood said. “Every freshman has to grow up. Alan’s now starting to play with some confidence and we’re starting to see that every day. Then his effort, he plays with tremendous motor.”
Illinois also benefited from six points from Kipper Nichols and three points and six assists from Andres Feliz.
3. Trent Frazier played relentlessly.
He always does. But it resulted in better productivity against Purdue.
Frazier played dogged defense and added 12 points with more offense running through him.
He hit 5 of 12 shots -- tied with the most attempts he’s taken all season.
“We need Trent’s punch,” Underwood told reporters.
He was just 5 of 20 shooting in the previous three games.
Frazier said he cares less about personal offensive statistics and wants to be remembered for his defensive prowess.
“I want to one of the best defenders in the country," he said.