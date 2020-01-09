3 takeaways from Illinois’ 71-70 win over Wisconsin, including Ayo Dosunmu’s spark in his sophomore season

The Illini r now have three wins against opponents in the top 25 of Ken Pomeroy’s rankings, including two in four days against No. 20 Purdue and No. 24 Wisconsin to go with their December win against No. 19 Michigan. The wins set up a surprisingly meaningful showdown Saturday in Champaign against KenPom No. 34 Rutgers, winner of six straight.

3. Ayo Dosunmu is still the Illini’s spark.

The sophomore scored a go-ahead layup and a winning 3-pointer in the final minute and a half. He was a factor on both ends of the floor from start to finish against Wisconsin, finishing with 18 points on 7-of-15 shooting with six assists and five rebounds. Dosunmu has experienced highs and lows this season -- he scored six points on 3-of-11 shooting against Purdue -- but this performance showcased his basketball smarts, reliability and his importance to Illinois’ season.

“He’s got what you don’t coach,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood told reporters in Madison. “He’s not afraid. He’s fearless. He’s very, very poised. It takes a certain type of guy. He’s been in those moments so often, and knows he’s going to make it more often than not -- and so do we.”

