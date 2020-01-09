3 takeaways from Illinois’ 71-70 win over Wisconsin, including Ayo Dosunmu’s spark in his sophomore season

Losing to Wisconsin has been a decade-long tradition at Illinois.
The Illini came into Wednesday’s game without at win at the Kohl Center in 10 years. They had lost 15 straight overall in the series since their last win in 2011. That finally changed with a hard-fought 71-70 victory in Madison, Wis.
“It’s nice to get that monkey off our backs,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood told the Big Ten Network.
Here are three takeaways from the victory:
1. Illinois showed it can close out a game.
Close losses to Maryland and Miami stung, and a sloppy end in the Missouri loss was frustrating. But Illinois (11-5, 3-2 Big Ten) finally proved it can end a close game convincingly.
The Illini remained on the Badgers’ heels for most of the game but still needed a seven-point rally. They shot 61.5% in the second half and finished the game on a 15-7 run.
Trent Frazier, Ayo Dosunmu and Alan Griffin all hit important 3-pointers down the stretch.
2. The victory was a resume builder.
As gratifying as it was to end the losing streak to Wisconsin, Illinois coach Brad Underwood was right to quickly put the focus on the victory’s meaning in league play. Road wins have been scarce. Illinois’ win was just the fourth by a Big Ten road team in conference play.
The Illini r now have three wins against opponents in the top 25 of Ken Pomeroy’s rankings, including two in four days against No. 20 Purdue and No. 24 Wisconsin to go with their December win against No. 19 Michigan. The wins set up a surprisingly meaningful showdown Saturday in Champaign against KenPom No. 34 Rutgers, winner of six straight.
3. Ayo Dosunmu is still the Illini’s spark.
The sophomore scored a go-ahead layup and a winning 3-pointer in the final minute and a half. He was a factor on both ends of the floor from start to finish against Wisconsin, finishing with 18 points on 7-of-15 shooting with six assists and five rebounds. Dosunmu has experienced highs and lows this season -- he scored six points on 3-of-11 shooting against Purdue -- but this performance showcased his basketball smarts, reliability and his importance to Illinois’ season.
You have free articles remaining.
“He’s got what you don’t coach,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood told reporters in Madison. “He’s not afraid. He’s fearless. He’s very, very poised. It takes a certain type of guy. He’s been in those moments so often, and knows he’s going to make it more often than not -- and so do we.”
Here is coverage from Wednesday’s game:
Ayo Dosunmu scored 18 points -- including a 3-pointer with 46 seconds left -- to rally Illinois to a 71-70 victory over Wisconsin on Wednesday night at the Kohl Center.
The win snapped a 15-game losing streak in the series for the Illini (11-5, 3-2 Big Ten), who hadn’t beaten the Badgers since 2011 and hadn’t won in Madison since 2010.
Freshman 7-footer Kofi Cockburn scored 15 points and reserve guard Alan Griffin added 12, including 4-of-5 shooting from 3-point range.
Kobe King scored a game-high 21 points for Wisconsin (9-6, 2-2), which had its four-game winning streak snapped.
King drained a 3 with 22 seconds left to pull Wisconsin to 71-70, but when the Badgers got the ball back after a missed free throw by Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili, D’Mitrik Trice missed a go-ahead bucket with three seconds left.
Micah Potter scored 13 points with nine rebounds and two blocks for Wisconsin. Potter, an Ohio State transfer playing in his fourth game since becoming eligible in late December, made all eight of his foul shots.
The teams traded the lead 10 times in the first half until Potter and King collaborated on a 9-1 Wisconsin run -- capped by a King 3-pointer -- that extended the Badgers’ lead to 28-21 with 3:57 left in the half.
King, who was 8 of 11 shooting, delivered eight of the Badgers’ first nine points to open the second half.
Illinois pulled within 54-52 with 9:50 left on a dunk by Cockburn, who picked up his fourth foul 17 seconds later.
The Badgers maintained a slim lead late in the second half but didn’t score a basket for nearly two minutes. The Illini tied the game at 63 on back-to-back 3s by Griffin with 3:22 left.