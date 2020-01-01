5 takeaways from Illinois football’s 2019 season, including Brandon Peters’ rise and Bobby Roundtree’s recovery

After disappointed sideline hugs and locker room tears following a 35-20 Redbox Bowl loss to Cal, Illinois players sounded eager for the 2020 season.
“I’m ready to grind into next season,” safety Sydney Brown said.
The Illini’s roller-coaster season propelled them to a bowl game for the first time since 2014. And a 6-7 record was their best under coach Lovie Smith -- a two-win improvement from last season.
Smith vowed that next season -- his fifth in Champaign -- will be another step forward for the program.
“The bar has been set,” he said Monday.
Here are five takeaways from the 2019 season:
1. Brandon Peters ‘found a home.’
Year after year, Illinois has lacked consistency and command at quarterback.
Sometimes it was injuries. Sometimes it was a lack of talent. But player after player failed to truly take the reins at the position.
Brandon Peters seems to have solidified the position and eliminated the need for an offseason quarterback battle. While he wasn’t perfect, Peters was proficient.
The Michigan transfer sounded a little surprised about his strong season, which included lost time due to concussions.
“I was just blessed to have the opportunity to come here and play," Peters said. "The journey’s been everything. I never expected to do this well, honestly. Coming in just like a month before the season started, everything played out amazing. The guys on the team really helped a lot through this process. I feel like I have a solid home now.”
Against Cal, Peters was the best player in an orange uniform.
He was missing his top four wide receiver targets, but completed 22 of 37 passes for 274 yards, a touchdown and one interception. He added a team-best 68 rushing yards on eight carries.
Peters finished his first season in Champaign completing 54% of his passes for 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions. His ability to rush was a pleasant surprise to many, picking up more than 200 yards on the ground.
Next season, he’ll have targets Josh Imatorbhebhe, Ricky Smalling, Trevon Sidney and Luke Ford back on the field.
“I can’t wait for him to be in a leadership role an entire season,” Smith said.
Peters has known tougher times, falling from a starter to a fourth-string option in Ann Arbor, Mich. And he has believers at Illinois.
“He means everything,” Lovie Smith said. “Everyone wants to know about the quarterback first. We felt like we had to go out and bring a little bit more experience. All I knew is that we liked everything about him. We liked his history. To be able to accomplish that much the first year is saying an awful lot. As we go forward, I think there’s an awful lot to build off.”
2. Illinois will continue to utilize Isaiah Williams.
The freshman quarterback was used as a receiver against Cal, catching three passes for nine yards. But don’t call Isaiah Williams anything but a quarterback.
Asked if this was part of how he’d be used in the future, Williams said, “No ,sir. It was just that I had one more game left and it was a way of getting me on the field.”
But even with Brandon Peters on the field as the starting quarterback, figure on Williams being used in some fashion.
You have free articles remaining.
Illinois ends its resurgent season with a defensive breakdown in a 35-20 loss to Cal in the Redbox Bowl
He’s setting high goals for himself, including being a team captain next year.
“It’s a blessing honestly,” Williams said. “Next year, I’m coming prepared.”
3. The Illini defense needs to be more than a takeaway machine.
Illinois ranked third in the FBS with 28 takeaways this season.
But look what happened when Illinois was without a takeaway for the first time this season in its Redbox Bowl loss. The defense also had just two takeaways during a three-game losing streak to end the season.
The Illini still struggled in important areas on defense this season, allowing opponents big-play air strikes and 195.5 rushing yards per game.
“I like a lot of the pieces we have coming back,” Smith said. “Nate Hobbs is an outstanding player. Sydney Brown will give us an awful lot. Again, it’s going to start up front and (we will) evaluate everything. Hopefully we can put a better product on the field next time.”
4. What happened to the mojo from the four-game win streak?
“We lost our edge,” Brown explained after Monday’s loss.
Illinois’ high wore off after upsets against Wisconsin and Michigan State in a four-game win streak made them bowl eligible.
A loss at Iowa was understandable, and it wasn’t a blowout like last season. But how do they explain the flat performance in the regular season finale at home in a loss against rival Northwestern?
How did Illinois look so outmatched in so many areas against Cal? How were there three delay of game penalties and four pass interference calls against Illinois?
Brown said the “time off” before the bowl game and festivities surrounding it brought ”distractions that take you away from the game.”
“Now that we have this one bowl game under our belt, we’re looking to the future and know what to do,” he said.
5. Bobby Roundtree remained a motivator.
Yes, it’s true that every team suffers from injuries. But Illinois was hit hard.
Before the season started, defensive end Bobby Roundtree suffered a serious spine injury in a swimming accident that he is still recovering from in Chicago.
Reporting from Santa Clara, California, Herald & Review reporter Joey Wagner reports on how Illini seniors are handling their loss to California in the Redbox Bowl.
His teammates were emphatic that he remained involved with the team. They wore his “97” jersey number on their helmets. They referenced him without prompting. He was FaceTimedat post-game locker room celebrations and team meetings.
Illinois players frequently told him -- and others -- that they loved him.
For all the talk of male toxicity in sports, Illinois players’ care and empathy for their teammate was a warming example of the loving bonds created through sports.