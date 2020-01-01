5 takeaways from Illinois football’s 2019 season, including Brandon Peters’ rise and Bobby Roundtree’s recovery

3. The Illini defense needs to be more than a takeaway machine.

Illinois ranked third in the FBS with 28 takeaways this season.

But look what happened when Illinois was without a takeaway for the first time this season in its Redbox Bowl loss. The defense also had just two takeaways during a three-game losing streak to end the season.

The Illini still struggled in important areas on defense this season, allowing opponents big-play air strikes and 195.5 rushing yards per game.

“I like a lot of the pieces we have coming back,” Smith said. “Nate Hobbs is an outstanding player. Sydney Brown will give us an awful lot. Again, it’s going to start up front and (we will) evaluate everything. Hopefully we can put a better product on the field next time.”

4. What happened to the mojo from the four-game win streak?

“We lost our edge,” Brown explained after Monday’s loss.

Illinois’ high wore off after upsets against Wisconsin and Michigan State in a four-game win streak made them bowl eligible.