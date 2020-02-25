'That's our identity': Offensive rebounding a key for Illinois basketball

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“Coach gets on us everyday in practice and everyday after the game to go to the glass," sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu said. "At this point, it’s turned in to muscle memory. You go or get yelled at and do the right thing."

It's not all yelling, Underwood said. It's more of a process of instilling the tenets that Underwood wants his program to live by while mixing it with the proper dosage of numbers. Cockburn and his massive frame certainly help tips the scale in Illinois' favor for rebounding. But it's more than that. Underwood and his coaching staff don't go into any game blindly. They live though an analytical approach to put their players in the best spot to grab a rebound.

It's a bit of science mixed with brawn.

"I think we emphasize it as a staff in every drill we do live," Underwood said. "We try to treat it like a pass and to go get it. We play percentages. We chart every missed shot in the offseason and where they go. We play percentages. It’s a knack and it’s something we demand that they do.