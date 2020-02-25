'That's our identity': Offensive rebounding a key for Illinois basketball

CHAMPAIGN — A smile began to creep across Kofi Cockburn's face when a reporter asked about the importance of offensive rebounds.
Illinois had just beaten Nebraska 71-59 on Monday night and significantly out-rebounded the Huskers 48-35 with 19 of those 48 rebounds coming on the offensive end. That, of course, led to 14 second-chance points and the Illini notching their second win in a row. This is nothing new. The Illini (18-9, 10-6) can trace their spot of being in a five-way tie for second place in the Big Ten back of their success on the boards.
According to KenPom, Illinois is ranked No. 6 nationally in offensive rebounding percentage and it leads the Big Ten with 13 offensive rebounds per game and are tops in total rebounding margin and are tops in the Big Ten in offensive rebounding rate (36.5 percent).
Cockburn's was an indication that corralling those boards matters as much to the players as it does to the coaching staff.
“That’s our identity, too," said 7-foot freshman Kofi Cockburn. "Coach emphasizes the importance of it and how it breaks people down. We literally have drills in practice when we offensive rebound and beat each other up so it’s nice to see it come into play."
Those drills are a test of mental and physical stamina. Two players line up on each team and a member of the coaching staff throws the ball off the backboard. Then an all-out war ensues. No fouls are called, just a brawl to get the ball and score. Two players high, Cockburn said, two players low. It all circles back to getting the ball. There's a reason Cockburn ranks No. 2 in the Big Ten in offensive rebounds per game (3.5) and sixth in total rebounds (9.0) — and the drills certainly help.
"That’s just a physical toughness drill," Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. "It’s just a really hard drill because what happens is you become exhausted in that drill in a really quick amount of time. It’s kind of a hand-to-hand combat, brutal type of drill from the standpoint of it’s physical and you’ve got to go until you score. Sometimes you get out there a minute and a half or two minutes and you’re exhausted. Sometimes if you don’t go to the offensive glass, there are repercussions. It’s all a mindset and it’s creating a habit."
Maybe calling getting offensive rebounds a habit is selling it short. Crashing the glass is so deeply ingrained in this team that they can do it in their sleep; whether it's Cockburn, Giorgi Bezhanishvili or Kipper Nichols fighting with a defender in the post or Alan Griffin or Andres Feliz shooting in from the perimeter to rip away a board from the bigger and the taller. Trent Frazier called the combination of Cockburn and Bezhanishvili the "two big monsters."
“Coach gets on us everyday in practice and everyday after the game to go to the glass," sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu said. "At this point, it’s turned in to muscle memory. You go or get yelled at and do the right thing."
It's not all yelling, Underwood said. It's more of a process of instilling the tenets that Underwood wants his program to live by while mixing it with the proper dosage of numbers. Cockburn and his massive frame certainly help tips the scale in Illinois' favor for rebounding. But it's more than that. Underwood and his coaching staff don't go into any game blindly. They live though an analytical approach to put their players in the best spot to grab a rebound.
It's a bit of science mixed with brawn.
"I think we emphasize it as a staff in every drill we do live," Underwood said. "We try to treat it like a pass and to go get it. We play percentages. We chart every missed shot in the offseason and where they go. We play percentages. It’s a knack and it’s something we demand that they do.
“I got upset with Kofi because he had one (on Monday) he just didn’t go get. To me, offensive rebounding is the one area you can be really, really selfish: That’s my ball, I’m going to go get it.
“I saw an interesting stat, and we tell our bigs this, who all aspire to play at the next level, for the top 10 rebounders in the NBA, they make $1.7 million a rebound. I’m going to go rebound the basketball. It’s somewhere in there. That may be a year old or so, but that’s crazy. That’s the premium on rebounding the basketball. That’s an area you can be really selfish in. We need to be great at it. We try to get 40 percent of our misses back."
