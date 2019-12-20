'The floor was literally shaking,' Illinois basketball players know how to handle Braggin' Rights game against Missouri

“Last year the floor was literally shaking," Bezhanishvili said on Thursday. "It’s an unbelievable experience.

“At that point, it really made me think that this college basketball thing is really, really big. It’s huge. People really divide the arena in two halves and come out there and scream and go crazy."

There will be no such mystery at noon on Saturday when the Illini (8-3) play Missouri (6-4) at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis in the 39th annual Braggin' Rights game. There was no doubt an adjustment that the Illini needed to make last season in the environment. In fact, Bezhanishvili said, the only other time he experienced the floor quivering beneath him was in an upset win at the State Farm Center over a ranked Michigan State team.

It's all about experiences, and Illinois has them.

"If it’s the first time, I feel like it’s really hard to stay engaged and focused because obviously it impacts you," Bezhanishvili said. "Right now, I’ve already had a couple experience with that. Right now, it’s just a game and I’m just locked in the game."

