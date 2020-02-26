'The game finds its way back to you.' Giorgi Bezhanishvili trying to work out of slump for Illinois basketball

CHAMPAIGN — Not even 12 hours had passed after Illinois' win over Nebraska before Brad Underwood had returned to the Ubben Basketball Practice Facility to get back to work.
Underwood, Illinois' head coach, said he arrived at about 6:45 a.m. Tuesday to begin prep for Northwestern. About 7:50 a.m., Underwood heard the sounds of basketballs clanking against the hardwood. There was sophomore Giorgi Bezhanishvili with a team manager working on his game. Bezhanishvili is in the middle of a nine-game slump where he's 15 for his last 55 (27 percent) and hasn't scored in double figures since notching 10 at Purdue on Jan. 21.
Bezhanishvili had a stellar freshman season and went from a lightly recruited three-star prospect to an immediate fan favorite for his personality and blend of fancy footwork and brute strength. He set the program's freshman scoring record last season with 35 points against Rutgers while commanding the paint.
There's been a bit of an adjustment for Bezhanishvili this season. He's averaging 7.2 points and 4.9 rebounds on 42 percent shooting, but there have been some growing pains alongside freshman standout Kofi Cockburn.
Bezhanishvili has come off the bench the last three games, playing more of a center spot as opposed to the power forward position he previously occupied this season. More of his shots are coming at or near the rim, but simply haven't been falling. Perhaps he just needs to see one shot fall to break out of the rut. He's been rebounding the ball well in those three games, coming up with at least five rebounds in all three.
“It’s literally that simple sometimes," Underwood said when asked if Bezhanishvili just needs to see a shot fall. "Sometimes it’s not. The game is a funny game. Right now, it’s just: Keep putting in your work, keep playing hard, keep doing what your teammates need you to do and it will come. If it’s one jump hook, if it’s a layup, an offensive rebound, a free throw, we’ve seen it all and that can be the thing that triggers him.
"We’ve got belief in him and we’re going to keep going to him and looking to get him the opportunities in areas that he’s very effective and we know he can score in and keep telling him to shoot them."
Bezhanishvili was stellar last season, averaging 12.5 points on 54.2 percent shooting while averaging 5.2 rebounds. He's frequently one of the last players to leave the gym in practice and posted a video to his Instagram page of himself back at Ubben following Illinois' home loss to Maryland on Feb. 7.
That work, Underwood said, will translate to Bezhanishvili getting back into a flow as the regular season wraps up and the Big Ten Tournament and likely NCAA Tournament berth approach. Bezhanishvili is still on the bench loudly cheering on his teammates and is all smiles in pre-game work.
“The thing that’s so impressive with Giorgi is even though he’s struggling, if you watch our bench — which we keep a camera on our bench during games — he’s the first one up cheering and the first one up slapping a high five; what an unbelievable teammate he is," Underwood said. "The game finds its way back to you when you do those things. It will come for Giorgi."
Bezhanishvili has played well at times this season. He scored 13 points in January against Northwestern — Illinois' opponent on Thursday. He had 12 in a home win against Michigan and called out the Wolverines' plays before they happened. At Purdue, he and Cockburn teamed up and bashed the Boilermakers, combining for 32 points with 10 coming from Bezhanishvili.
On Sunday, before Illinois hosted Nebraska, Underwood said there's been a challenge internally to put Bezhanishvili in the best possible position to score. That appears to be in the paint. Some of his shots sit on the rim, almost as if to decide if they want to fall in and put points on the board or not.
There's confidence that he will break out of this stretch and be a factor down the final straightaway of the season, even if it means coming off the bench.
“He’s a great player," teammate Ayo Dosunmu said Sunday. "He missed a lot of easy shots, but we know those will go in, they’re shots he makes all the time. He’s playing great in practice and getting better in practice and energetic in practice."
