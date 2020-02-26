'The game finds its way back to you.' Giorgi Bezhanishvili trying to work out of slump for Illinois basketball

Bezhanishvili has come off the bench the last three games, playing more of a center spot as opposed to the power forward position he previously occupied this season. More of his shots are coming at or near the rim, but simply haven't been falling. Perhaps he just needs to see one shot fall to break out of the rut. He's been rebounding the ball well in those three games, coming up with at least five rebounds in all three.

“It’s literally that simple sometimes," Underwood said when asked if Bezhanishvili just needs to see a shot fall. "Sometimes it’s not. The game is a funny game. Right now, it’s just: Keep putting in your work, keep playing hard, keep doing what your teammates need you to do and it will come. If it’s one jump hook, if it’s a layup, an offensive rebound, a free throw, we’ve seen it all and that can be the thing that triggers him.

"We’ve got belief in him and we’re going to keep going to him and looking to get him the opportunities in areas that he’s very effective and we know he can score in and keep telling him to shoot them."