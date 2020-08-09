The Illinois offensive linemen have grown up and are ready to star

“It’s changed tremendously," Kramer said. "We’ve kind of grown up in the past four years. It’s everything we’ve been doing: Practice, games, how we are in the classroom, everything has changed a lot. I think that’s part of becoming an upperclassman, becoming a leader on the team. You kind of have to figure those things out. It’s been really cool to see."

Those four, with the likely addition of former FCS All-American Blake Jeresaty as a graduate transfer, give the Illini stability up front. It's the highest-rated offensive line in the Big Ten, according to Pro Football Focus.

“I want to play it so bad," Palczewski said. "Especially with the O-Line, all the people in my class, we’ve been here for so long and it’s just special. Obviously in 2017-2018, going 2-10, 4-8, that just wasn’t fun. We had to go through that and it was the worst times of our lives but we put in the work every single day to help gain the season because it’s going to be a real special season."