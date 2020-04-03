The Moore the merrier: Griffin Moore and family take in fellow Illini Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk during COVID-19 pandemic

“The other day, we were watching some old March Madness games," Landon said. "It was kind of cool. Me and him were just kind of talking about it. We watched the Illinois-Arizona game from 2005. We watched some Duke games from last year. It was cool hearing his thought process on the games and I was sharing stuff with him, too, I think he liked that."

Of course, Landon is actively involved in the great 2K debate in the Moore house. He offered some, but not much, clarity on the pecking order in the game.

“I’m by far the best player in the house," Landon said. "Ben is a close second — I’ll give him that — and Griffin is by far the worst. He talks the most; I’ll say that."

Bosmans-Verdonk has a place to play 2K, a place to work out and be around friends. There's value in that, and he recognizes it. He's put some thought into what life would be like alone in Champaign. This situation is preferable.