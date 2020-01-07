The next step for the Illinois basketball team is a road win, but it won't be easy at Wisconsin

The scouting report on Wisconsin is out, and fairly simple. It hasn't changed for years. They're physical, deliberate and don't play out of their comfort zone very often. They rank No. 350 out of 353 teams in college basketball in pace. Many teams, Underwood said, has tried to speed up the Badgers.

They just can't.

“They’re physical, they’re tough," junior guard Trent Frazier said. "They’re one of those teams that they play at their own pace. You’ve got to be dialed in and locked in for 40 minutes. You have to throw a lot of punches and you have to take a lot of punches because they’re not going away with their physicality. We’ve just got to be dialed in."

Wisconsin started 4-4 and had a stretch that included three straight losses: Richmond, New Mexico and North Carolina State. Since then, the Badgers have figured it out and notched road wins at Tennessee and at Ohio State. Underwood suspects there was an adjustment period for Wisconsin after losing stalwarts Ethan Haap and Khalil Iverson.