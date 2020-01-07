The next step for the Illinois basketball team is a road win, but it won't be easy at Wisconsin

CHAMPAIGN — There have been exactly three road wins in the Big Ten Conference so far this season.
Wisconsin went to Ohio State and beat the Buckeyes, Michigan State beat Northwestern in Evanston, and Rutgers went into Nebraska and won on the road. That's the entire list. The road team has lost 20 of 23 games in the Big Ten this season.
It's a phenomenon that's not easily explained, but Illinois head coach Brad Underwood knows if his team wants to take the next step with the program this season, they have to win on the road. Doing so at 8 p.m. Wednesday (BTN) would meaning snapping a 15-game losing streak to the red-hot Badgers.
“It’s proven very hard to do in this league," Underwood said. "It’s an attitude, it’s a toughness, it’s a growing step. It’s not easy. It sounds really easy, ‘Hey, just go win on the road.’ It’s overcoming adversity, it’s handling challenges. That’s where we’ve got to continue to get better and fight at."
Wisconsin (9-5, 2-1) won both matchups with Illinois (10-5, 2-2) last season, and the Illini haven't won at Wisconsin since Feb. 9, 2010. The Illini had Wisconsin on the ropes last season in Madison before the Badgers held on late. The losing streak, which is the longest ever against a certain opponent in Illinois men's basketball history, isn't that much of a focal point.
“It was a close, close game," sophomore forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili said of last year's game. "We came up short. Our goal is just to win the game. It doesn’t really matter how long we’ve been losing to them or winning against them. It’s just another game and we’re just trying to win."
The Illini are coming off of a convincing, defense-first win against Purdue on Sunday, one that Underwood said was encouraging on both ends of the floor. Illinois held the Boilermakers to their lowest field goal percentage (25) in program history and had balanced scoring on offense.
More than that, they were physical against Purdue — a necessity for life in the Big Ten, particularly with Wisconsin lingering.
“We were assignment-sound," Underwood said. "I was really proud of our physicality. Other than a few missed block outs in the second half and opportunities to crack some people, I thought we were very solid."
The scouting report on Wisconsin is out, and fairly simple. It hasn't changed for years. They're physical, deliberate and don't play out of their comfort zone very often. They rank No. 350 out of 353 teams in college basketball in pace. Many teams, Underwood said, has tried to speed up the Badgers.
They just can't.
“They’re physical, they’re tough," junior guard Trent Frazier said. "They’re one of those teams that they play at their own pace. You’ve got to be dialed in and locked in for 40 minutes. You have to throw a lot of punches and you have to take a lot of punches because they’re not going away with their physicality. We’ve just got to be dialed in."
Wisconsin started 4-4 and had a stretch that included three straight losses: Richmond, New Mexico and North Carolina State. Since then, the Badgers have figured it out and notched road wins at Tennessee and at Ohio State. Underwood suspects there was an adjustment period for Wisconsin after losing stalwarts Ethan Haap and Khalil Iverson.
“Wisconsin is playing as well as anybody in the country right now," Underwood said. "... They struggled a little bit early I think maybe with identity and their roles changing a little bit different now that Happ and Iverson and those guys are gone. They’ve settled in quite nicely. They’ve got five guys in double figures and shooting the ball exceptionally well. That’s something we’ve got to try to be very cognizant of headed into this one."
