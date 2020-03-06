The trouble with the 3: No. 23 Illinois basketball goes cold in loss to No. 19 Ohio State

“We shot 27 percent. If we shoot 40 percent, we’re in here having a different conversation."

Forcing another player to hit shots made sense. In Big Ten Play, Illinois is shooting 29.3 percent (101-of-344) on 3-pointers and only Dosunmu (30.6 percent) and Alan Griffin (41.8 percent) are shooting better than 30 percent on 3-pointers. Trent Frazier is shooting 28 percent from behind the arc in conference play and Andres Feliz is shooting 27.9 percent on triples in the Big Ten.

Griffin, Frazier and Feliz combined to shoot 3-of-15 on those shots against Ohio State. Kipper Nichols (11.1 percent on 3-pointers in conference), Giorgi Bezhanishvili (21.7 percent) and Da'Monte Williams (25 percent) aren't necessarily a threat to shoot triples, though Williams did make a pair of 3-pointers against the Buckeyes, which constituted for a third of Illinois' made 3-point baskets.

“Coach Holtmann made an adjustment," Dosunmu said. "They were sending two at me. I was making the right basketball play, putting my teammates in great positions to score. They didn’t go down (Thursday), but I believe they can make those shots. It’s going to be huge with them making those shots. It’s going to open up the defense. We had great looks, I thought. We’re going to knock them down."