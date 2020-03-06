The trouble with the 3: No. 23 Illinois basketball goes cold in loss to No. 19 Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It appeared Chris Holtmann had seen enough of Ayo Dosunmu.
Dosunmu, an Illinois sophomore guard, lit the Buckeyes up with 14 first-half points while attacking the rim both in transition and off ball screens. Holtmann, Ohio State's head coach, made an adjustment in the second half and sent an extra defender on Dosunmu on ball screens, almost daring someone else to make shots.
Dosunmu still had seven points in the second half and finished with a team-high 21, but Illinois (20-10, 12-7) didn't get the necessary production from other players in a 71-63 loss on Thursday night. The Illini shot 2-of-11 (18 percent) on 3-point attempts in the second half and 6-of-22 (27 percent) for the game.
"They didn’t do anything that we haven’t seen before," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said "The ball didn’t go in. We shot 22 3s, which is too many for us on the road. We’re 6 of 22 and you think of how many of those were uncontested without a hand in our face.
“We shot 27 percent. If we shoot 40 percent, we’re in here having a different conversation."
Forcing another player to hit shots made sense. In Big Ten Play, Illinois is shooting 29.3 percent (101-of-344) on 3-pointers and only Dosunmu (30.6 percent) and Alan Griffin (41.8 percent) are shooting better than 30 percent on 3-pointers. Trent Frazier is shooting 28 percent from behind the arc in conference play and Andres Feliz is shooting 27.9 percent on triples in the Big Ten.
Griffin, Frazier and Feliz combined to shoot 3-of-15 on those shots against Ohio State. Kipper Nichols (11.1 percent on 3-pointers in conference), Giorgi Bezhanishvili (21.7 percent) and Da'Monte Williams (25 percent) aren't necessarily a threat to shoot triples, though Williams did make a pair of 3-pointers against the Buckeyes, which constituted for a third of Illinois' made 3-point baskets.
“Coach Holtmann made an adjustment," Dosunmu said. "They were sending two at me. I was making the right basketball play, putting my teammates in great positions to score. They didn’t go down (Thursday), but I believe they can make those shots. It’s going to be huge with them making those shots. It’s going to open up the defense. We had great looks, I thought. We’re going to knock them down."
According to KenPom, Illinois ranks 308th in the country in 3-point percentage at 30.4, which doesn't include a Nov. 26 drubbing of Division II Lindenwood, when the Illini hit 11 of 25 3-pointers. Only 45 Division I teams in the country have a worse 3-point shooting percentage and only seven of those teams are from one of the six major conferences. The fact that Illinois walked into Value City Arena on Thursday in control of its own destiny and remains in contention for a double-bye in next week's Big Ten Tournament is a testament to its defense (third-best defensive effencicy, per KenPom) and rebounding (best rebounding margin in the conference).
Shooting, though, was a problem on Thursday. Illinois had looks, particularly during a 16-4 run in the second half that allowed Ohio State to take control of the game.
"We got good looks," Underwood said. "Look at that stretch in the 16-4 run. They were coming at (Dosunmu). Andres Feliz had two or three wide open in the corner, Alan had one, Trent had two or three. I can’t wait to watch the film. You’ve got to combat that. We’ve normally made those shots."
Said Feliz, who was 1-of-6 on 3-pointers: “I think we didn’t make enough shots in the second half. We had a lot of great looks that unfortunately didn’t go in, but that stuff happens. As a basketball player you have those nights when the ball doesn’t go in, but that can not affect how you play on the defensive side."
