"This is something I’ve truly, truly taken in as a trailblazer." Ashton Washington joins Illinois football staff

"This is something I’ve truly, truly taken in as a trailblazer," Washington said during a Wednesday Zoom meeting with reporters. "It’s not just for African-American women, it’s for other women behind me. That’s my main goal for young girls who are looking up to me right now is that it’s possible for them to do the same if they are planning to go down this same route. ...

“I don’t like to say age is a factor in this. I feel like I’m prepared, I feel like I’m ready to take on this big role and, of course, this trailblazer role. This is something I think that not every 23 year old right now can take on. It’s going to be big for me to uphold the university morals and conduct and just be a reflection of the football team. That’s going to be my main goal. My main goal right now is to get these kids ready for Illinois, show them we’re here, we love them, we love the state and outside the state in different demographics that we’re recruiting now."