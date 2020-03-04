'This is what I envisioned.' No. 23 Illinois basketball controls its own destiny for share of Big Ten title

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ohio State's four-game losing streak wasn't exactly out of the blue in the Big Ten. Illinois won seven games in a row, lost four straight and has since won four in a row to put itself within two games of a share of the conference title.

“That’s why we came here," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "It’s the best conference in the country. Every team has had it’s lapse, every team has played great. For the most part, every player has had a lapse that’s an elite player. That’s what this league does to you. To survive that and be in the last week and be relevant and be in the conversation for a league title, that’s what we came here to do. It doesn’t make it any easier, but it’s right in front of us and we’re aware of that."

Dosunmu said he's in the same mode that he was in as a senior at Chicago Morgan Park, where he had to win seven straight games to capture a Class 3A state championship. This isn't quite win or go home, yet, but a conference championship has been the goal for months.