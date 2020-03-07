Three colleges and five years later, Brad and Tyler Underwood will get their senior night moment together for Illinois basketball

CHAMPAIGN — It's not often that walk-on college basketball players spend time talking with the media. Their work is usually done behind the scenes, away from the cameras and questions.
Occasionally in a blowout, they'll check in to the end of games for a few quick minutes as a reward for their work. On Saturday, though, with one final game at the State Farm Center left, Tyler Underwood spoke to the media ahead of his senior night. His savvy has been crafted from years of watching and learning from his dad — Illinois men's basketball coach Brad Underwood — do interviews and press conference.
As Tyler fielded questions, Brad popped through a group of reporters holding a broom handle for what looked like a makeshift microphone. At this part of the season, with the Big Ten Tournament less than a week away and the NCAA Tournament behind that, these precious moments come with extra meaning. No. 23 Illinois will have at least three more games — Sunday's home finale against No. 18 Iowa, at least one game in the conference tournament and at least one game in the NCAA Tournament, provided it makes the field.
Tyler has followed Brad from state to state and coaching stop to coaching stop with no regrets — not when he went to three different high schools, not when took a redshirt as a true freshman at Stephen F. Austin in 2015-16, not when when Brad took a one-year stop at Oklahoma State the next year, and not when the Underwood family again moved, this time to Champaign. The Underwoods have been in Champaign for three years and will be for longer after Brad signed a contract extension last week.
“I honestly wouldn’t change it for anything," Tyler said. "I think it’s helped me grow as a person and helped me grow as a player. I learned so many things along the way. I kind of looked at the whole thing as a journey. To know he appreciates that means the world to me. We both made sacrifices along the way. I think that’s what the whole thing is about, making sacrifices and helping each other out and just figuring it out."
Tyler could have played basketball elsewhere — somewhere he wouldn't have had to take a walk-on role just to stay with his family. On Sunday, Brad will try to keep it together while his son who stuck by his side instead of finding a roster spot on another team is celebrated.
Tyler said he visited Wofford out of high school, but liked the team connection at Stephen F. Austin. He could have stayed there when Brad left for Oklahoma State, but Tyler stayed with his dad and picked up different things from different coaches and teammates.
“It was kind of just the bond I had with the team at Stephen F. Austin," Tyler said. "I saw how successful we were, then playing for your dad, honestly, I think it’s any kid’s dream. I followed his teams around from when I was a little kid and he was a JUCO coach. I didn’t know Daytona from Illinois. Playing for him was always a dream of mine. When it came that time, I couldn’t say no. It’s been a dream come true."
There were moments that Brad had to miss while Tyler was growing up. He couldn't attend every high school basketball or AAU game — coaching and recruiting at the Division I level is demanding. Tyler's mother, Susan, stood in at basketball games and Brad was on the phone soon after the games ended to talk about what happened.
There's a level of sacrifice for those caught in the coaching gravitational pull: Moving, proximity to friends, schools, and in Tyler's case, more playing time in college hoops.
“I think there’s no doubt if we had stayed at SFA, or had he stayed, that he would have been playing there," Brad said. "He would help teams at that level. He has a high IQ, but he’s also been a tremendous protector of his younger sisters.
"He’s also been, in a lot of ways, the man of the house when I was gone, and very protective of his mother and probably as good a big brother and as good a son as anyone can ask for. Through all of those moves, I think he’s always had a more personal family obligation than basketball."
Tyler has played at Illinois — 32 games the last two years for 12 points and eight assists. But that never mattered to Tyler. Basketball his his passion — it's something Brad instilled in his children from a young age. On the way back from Ohio State, Tyler grabbed a plane seat next to his dad and talked shop.
Their path together has come with some routines. They don't talk much before games, but they do get together and talk after watching game film the night before and after games. They'll go through what they each saw and the X's and O's behind what happened on the floor.
It's possible coaching could be in Tyler's future, but right now there's a season to finish and an NCAA Tournament the team hopes to play in. On Sunday, though, the Underwoods will get a few minutes to hit pause and celebrate their time with each other and the sacrifices that got them to the floor of the arena they've called home for the last three years.
"I say it everyday that you’re truly blessed when you can go to the court and see your son every day and dap him up and say hello, kid around and have fun, enjoy the moments in the locker room, enjoy the tears in the locker rooms," Brad said.
“I’m going to try to be really happy for him because he’s had a very unique experience. He’s had to overcome a lot because of his dad: Three high schools and kind of took him away from a lot of AAU basketball. There were a lot of challenges for my kids, not just him, to overcome because of dad’s profession."
