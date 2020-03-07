Three colleges and five years later, Brad and Tyler Underwood will get their senior night moment together for Illinois basketball

“I honestly wouldn’t change it for anything," Tyler said. "I think it’s helped me grow as a person and helped me grow as a player. I learned so many things along the way. I kind of looked at the whole thing as a journey. To know he appreciates that means the world to me. We both made sacrifices along the way. I think that’s what the whole thing is about, making sacrifices and helping each other out and just figuring it out."

Tyler could have played basketball elsewhere — somewhere he wouldn't have had to take a walk-on role just to stay with his family. On Sunday, Brad will try to keep it together while his son who stuck by his side instead of finding a roster spot on another team is celebrated.

Tyler said he visited Wofford out of high school, but liked the team connection at Stephen F. Austin. He could have stayed there when Brad left for Oklahoma State, but Tyler stayed with his dad and picked up different things from different coaches and teammates.