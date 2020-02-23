Three-guard lineup making a difference for Illinois basketball

CHAMPAIGN — After Illinois' frantic comeback against Miami fell short on Dec. 2, head coach Brad Underwood make a change to the startling lineup.
Out came Andres Feliz and in went Da'Monte Williams. The move wasn't an indictment on Feliz, but rather a need to stabilize the bench. For 16 straight games, Feliz did that.
Up until last Saturday in a loss at Rutgers, Feliz remained as the anchor of the second unit. He made his way into most games within six or seven minutes and found even the slightest spaces to get to the rim or sneak in for a rebound among the trees. At the end of the games, though, it's a safe bet that Feliz is on the floor. He returned to the starting lineup against Rutgers in place of Ayo Dosunmu who was nursing an injury suffered against Michigan State.
When Dosunmu returned in Tuesday's road win against No. 9 Penn State, he joined Feliz in the starting lineup. In place, forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili came off the bench for the second straight game. The lineup featured thee guards — Dosunmu, Feliz and Trent Frazier — alongside Da'Monte Williams, who is also listed as a guard, but who defends mostly forwards, and center Kofi Cockburn. Dosunmu scored 24 points to go with four rebounds, Feliz had five points and seven rebounds, and Frazier scored six points with four boards.
That same group was instrumental in Illinois (17-9, 9-6) nearly overcoming a 20-point deficit against Michigan State on Feb. 11. Underwood said Bezhanishvili is comfortable coming off the bench and Feliz has experience as a starter. Translation: Expect the three guards in the starting lineup at 7 p.m. Monday when Nebraska (7-19, 2-13) comes to the State Farm Center.
“When you put three guards in a lineup, you can cause some stress on the other teams in terms of we didn’t always have Trent at the point, we had Dre at the point; we didn’t always have Dre at the point, we had Ayo at the point," Underwood said. "We put different guys in ball screen actions and some of that was based on matchups."
Dosunmu is the team's leading scorer at 16.2 points and has become the team's alpha as it hopes to break an NCAA Tournament drought that extends to 2013 while also trying to fight for Big Ten Tournament seeding. Feliz has been the unsung glue guy who is averaging 13 points and six rebounds in the last seven games. Frazier is in a four-game shooting slump, but can get hot from 3-point land at any time and has established himself as one of the top defenders in the league.
All three bring something a bit different, but work in harmony.
“The benefit is whenever we get a rebound we don’t have to come back and get the ball," Dosunmu said. "We can play freely. Also, just being able to play, go out there and have fun, drive, kick, throw lobs and play your game freely, that’s a benefit."
Perhaps the key to unlocking the lineup is Williams, who drew the defensive assignment on Penn State standout Lamar Stevens and held him to 13 points on 3-of-11 shooting. His defense allows the Illini to play small without missing a beat.
“It gives us a different look," Frazier said. "Three guards, each of us can run the break and pitch ahead. Ayo and Dre are really good in transition just getting to the basket and getting fouls. It puts pressure on the other teams because they might play with a bigger lineup and they might try to take advantage of playing with the three little guards that are out there.
"We guard and I think that’s the biggest thing. Just having us three out there and being nasty on the ball and just getting defensive stops."
