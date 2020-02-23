Three-guard lineup making a difference for Illinois basketball

That same group was instrumental in Illinois (17-9, 9-6) nearly overcoming a 20-point deficit against Michigan State on Feb. 11. Underwood said Bezhanishvili is comfortable coming off the bench and Feliz has experience as a starter. Translation: Expect the three guards in the starting lineup at 7 p.m. Monday when Nebraska (7-19, 2-13) comes to the State Farm Center.

“When you put three guards in a lineup, you can cause some stress on the other teams in terms of we didn’t always have Trent at the point, we had Dre at the point; we didn’t always have Dre at the point, we had Ayo at the point," Underwood said. "We put different guys in ball screen actions and some of that was based on matchups."

Dosunmu is the team's leading scorer at 16.2 points and has become the team's alpha as it hopes to break an NCAA Tournament drought that extends to 2013 while also trying to fight for Big Ten Tournament seeding. Feliz has been the unsung glue guy who is averaging 13 points and six rebounds in the last seven games. Frazier is in a four-game shooting slump, but can get hot from 3-point land at any time and has established himself as one of the top defenders in the league.

All three bring something a bit different, but work in harmony.