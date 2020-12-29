Top sports stories of 2020, No. 3: Illinois basketball returns to spotlight

CHAMPAIGN — Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn electing to return to the Illinois men's basketball team sent fans into a wild, virtual celebration.

Their returns, in lieu of pursing a professional career, combined with returners Trent Frazier, Da'Monte Williams and Giorgi Bezhanishvili, and freshmen Adam Miller, Andre Curbelo and Coleman Hawkins, put the Illini stamp on the national conversation back in August.

Illinois has been ranked as high as No. 6 in the Associated Press polls and is currently No. 15 while being ranked No. 7 according to KenPom.

While the Illini have been toiling in mediocrity for much of the last decade, they burst back onto the scene last March before the COVID-19 pandemic stopped college basketball in its tracks.