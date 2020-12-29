Top sports stories of 2020, No. 3: Illinois basketball returns to spotlight

CHAMPAIGN — Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn electing to return to the Illinois men's basketball team sent fans into a wild, virtual celebration.
Their returns, in lieu of pursing a professional career, combined with returners Trent Frazier, Da'Monte Williams and Giorgi Bezhanishvili, and freshmen Adam Miller, Andre Curbelo and Coleman Hawkins, put the Illini stamp on the national conversation back in August.
Illinois has been ranked as high as No. 6 in the Associated Press polls and is currently No. 15 while being ranked No. 7 according to KenPom.
While the Illini have been toiling in mediocrity for much of the last decade, they burst back onto the scene last March before the COVID-19 pandemic stopped college basketball in its tracks.
Illinois arrived in Indianapolis winners of five of its last six games, with a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament, and was essentially a lock to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013. The COVID-19 pandemic pulled the rug out from under that.
The Illini didn't lose any momentum from that should-have-been run. Illinois is 7-3 this season with wins at Duke and Penn State, and also home wins against Minnesota and Indiana in what has been a difficult first 10 games of the year.
They're well-known and highly discussed nationally. Those afternoon games on the easily forgotten Big Ten Plus? Gone. Illinois is playing on the ESPN family of networks and on Fox Sports 1.
Things have changed since March, for everyone, all over. But the Illini being back near the top of the Big Ten and in conversations for a deep NCAA Tournament run has carried over.
