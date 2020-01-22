'Toughness', defense keys for No. 21 Illinois basketball in securing elusive Big Ten road wins

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Underwood revamped his defense to avoid fouling and easy layups to the rim. No longer do the Illini deny everything opposing teams try to do. Now, they lock into their scouting reports and hammer down on defense for 40 minutes.

Illinois held Purdue to 31.1 percent shooting on Tuesday and 3-of-8 on 3-pointers. The Boilermakers entered the game shooting 38.7 percent on 3-pointers at home. That end of the floor, Illinois freshman center Kofi Cockburn said, is where Illinois won the game.

“We just do what we do best, man, we come out here and we win the game on defense," Cockburn said. "Coach emphasizes that a lot in practice and film, just us coming out here and playing hard on defense and giving it our best. Shots go in — it’s basketball — but defense wins game."

On Tuesday, Illinois rode that defense and toughness to its first win at Mackey Arena since 2008. When sophomore Giorgi Bezhanishvili picked up his second foul with 15:59 left in the first half and sat the rest of the half, Underwood trotted out unique lineups and trusted his team's defense to withstand. When Alan Griffin was ejected with more than 12 minutes left in the first half for stepping on Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic's chest, allowing the Boilermakers to go on a 7-0 run, Illinois absorbed the punch that may have knocked it out in past seasons.