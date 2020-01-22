'Toughness', defense keys for No. 21 Illinois basketball in securing elusive Big Ten road wins

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Brad Underwood sat in a gym last week on a recruiting trip, alongside him were Purdue coach Matt Painter, North Carolina coach Roy Williams and Michigan State coach Tom Izzo.
The group tried to figure out why, exactly, winning on the road in the Big Ten is such difficult task. After the No. 21-ranked Illinois men's basketball team went to West Lafayette, Ind., on Tuesday and hammered Purdue for a 79-62 win in which fans hit the exits with more than two minutes remaining, there were exactly nine road wins in conference play. Home teams win 82.7 percent of Big Ten games.
Of those nine road wins, Illinois (14-5, 6-2) owns two of them: At Wisconsin and at Purdue. Wisconsin won at Ohio State and at Penn State. Michigan State, Iowa and Maryland have each beaten Northwestern in Evanston; Indiana and Rutgers have each won at Nebraska. That's the complete list.
Underwood, Illinois' men's basketball head coach, couldn't entirely explain the cloud that hangs over trying to win on the road with an exact answer other than to say the crowds, coaches and players in the Big Ten make life difficult away from home. The most recent ESPN bracketology had 11 Big Ten teams projected to make the NCAA Tournament, which was five more than the second-place Big East.
There's plenty of quality in the conference, which compounds the issue.
"I wish I knew," Underwood said. "The league has really good players. I think at no other time maybe in the history of basketball, maybe the Big East back in the day when they got 11 teams in and the ninth seed in the tournament won the championship that year, has there been a league more deserving of having 11 or 12 teams in the NCAA Tournament who are that good. I don’t have an answer to that, I really don’t. I know it’s the fantastic fans and the terrific coaches."
Ask Underwood how his team wins on the road, though, and he's got an answer for that. He's preached it for the better part of his three seasons in Champaign — toughness.
Underwood and junior guard Trent Frazier speak in near lockstep when they describe who they are, and how they have two of the nine road wins in the conference.
“We want to be the toughest team," Frazier said. "We don’t want to hear, ‘It’s hard to win on the road.’ We go at it every day. Four hours of toughness. Practices are hard. Coach makes it hard in practice like we’re on the road. We want to prove we’re the toughest team and we can go on the road and win games. That’s what we’re about."
You have free articles remaining.
Underwood revamped his defense to avoid fouling and easy layups to the rim. No longer do the Illini deny everything opposing teams try to do. Now, they lock into their scouting reports and hammer down on defense for 40 minutes.
Illinois held Purdue to 31.1 percent shooting on Tuesday and 3-of-8 on 3-pointers. The Boilermakers entered the game shooting 38.7 percent on 3-pointers at home. That end of the floor, Illinois freshman center Kofi Cockburn said, is where Illinois won the game.
“We just do what we do best, man, we come out here and we win the game on defense," Cockburn said. "Coach emphasizes that a lot in practice and film, just us coming out here and playing hard on defense and giving it our best. Shots go in — it’s basketball — but defense wins game."
On Tuesday, Illinois rode that defense and toughness to its first win at Mackey Arena since 2008. When sophomore Giorgi Bezhanishvili picked up his second foul with 15:59 left in the first half and sat the rest of the half, Underwood trotted out unique lineups and trusted his team's defense to withstand. When Alan Griffin was ejected with more than 12 minutes left in the first half for stepping on Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic's chest, allowing the Boilermakers to go on a 7-0 run, Illinois absorbed the punch that may have knocked it out in past seasons.
"Illinois' fight is so much better than ours," Painter said. "They have a physical approach to them, obviously with their two interior players, but they have athleticism to go along with that. Even with good athleticism or good quickness or good size, you still have to have a good fight to you."
Then with one final gasp, Purdue got the deficit to nine points with 4:38 left in the game. Illinois withstood the surge behind a pair of clutch mid-range jumpers from Ayo Dosunmu. Just like that, Illinois owned a rare conference road win and an even rarer Big Ten win at Mackey.
Underwood said it was a good nugget, but implored his team to continue their growth.
“We can’t let up now," Cockburn said. "We’ve seen the story over and over again when a team gets good and something happens and they fall apart. We have to stick together and keep doing what we’ve been doing, basically, and prepare for games the right way and go hard everyday in practice because when it comes game time, we’re not at each others throats. We connect with that toughness and tenacity and we play hard."
PHOTOS: Illinois beats Northwestern at home
Bezhanishvili_Giorgi 1 01.18.20.JPG
Bezhanishvili_Giorgi 2 01.18.20.JPG
Bezhanishvili_Giorgi 3 01.18.20.JPG
Cockburn_Kofi 2 01.18.20.JPG
Dosunmu_Ayo 01.18.20.JPG
Dosunmu_Ayo 2 01.18.20.JPG
Dosunmu_Ayo 4 01.18.20.JPG
Frazier_Trent 1 01.18.20.JPG
Frazier_Trent 3 01.18.20.JPG
Frazier_Trent 6 01.18.20.JPG
Griffin_Alan 1 01.18.20.JPG
Henson_Lou 01.18.20.JPG
Nichols_Kipper 1 01.18.20.JPG
Nichols_Kipper 3 01.18.20.JPG
Underwood_Brad 01.18.20.JPG
Williams_Da'Monte 01.18.20.JPG
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25