Trent Frazier embracing role as a defensive stopper for Illinois basketball

“He wants the challenge every single night of being the Marcus Smart or Pat Beverly (two NBA players known for their defense). He wants that stigma and that identity to him. That’s the growth and evolution of a really, really good kid and a very competitive player."

The shift began last season, and Frazier has embraced his defensive role for the team. Underwood spent the offseason, and first six games, boasting about the development and maturity of Frazier on defense.

Frazier has taken it and run with it this year. He hasn't had one of those offensive explosions like he's had in his first two years. The most points he's scored in a game this season was 14 against Arizona and he's averaging 8.5 per game, but there isn't a hint of worry. He knows it's coming, and it's fueled by his work on the defensive end.

“I can’t just be a scorer," Frazier said. "Guys are going to come at me every night just based on my height. Obviously I’m not the strongest, but I kind of take that as a personal goal every night, just being focused and not letting guys score on me. No easy buckets.