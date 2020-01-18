Trent Frazier leads No. 24 Illinois past Northwestern for 4th straight win

Frazier became the 50th player in program history to score 1,000 career points when he hit a 3-pointer from the right side of the court with 1:36 left in the first half. He finished 4-of-7 on 3-point attempts after entering the game shooting 11-of-47 on 3-point attempts in his last nine games.

“It means a lot," Frazier said. "I’ve worked hard for this. It’s just another milestone. I’ve got to continue to get better and finish out the season. One thousand points isn’t too big for me anymore. I thought we did good (Saturday) and I'm glad we won."

Eleven of Frazier's 16 points came in the first half to help keep Illinois afloat after a sluggish start, particularly on defense, and his five second-half points came in succession to turn what was a tie game, 42-all, into an Illinois lead. The Wildcats never led again after Frazier's personal 5-0 run with just more than 15 minutes left.

"Everybody in here really knows Trent's really capable of a 30-point half. He's evolved into an unbelievable player in terms of playing the game the right way," Underwood said while checking the stat sheet to confirm Frazier had yet another game without a turnover to make it six in a row. "We need his offense. That's the next level for us is being able to shoot the basketball and for him to get going. ... I would cringe, too, when Trent gets going."