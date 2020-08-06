TreSean Smith, Lavar Gardner not at Illinois football training camp or on official roster

CHAMAPAIGN — Neither TreSean Smith nor Lavar Gardner reported to the first day of Illinois football training camp and neither are on the official Illinois football roster.
Jeremy Werner of 247Sports first reported the news and an Illinois football spokesperson confirmed the news to the Herald & Review.
Smith announced his verbal commitment to the Illini in May as a redshirt junior transfer from the University of Louisville. He's listed as a safety and would have given Illinois depth at the position. Smith missed all of last season at Louisville because of a suspension.
He's a 6-foot-1, 210-pound safety who had two years of eligibility remaining. Illinois posted roster numbers for newcomers on Wednesday, and Smith was listed as No. 4 on defense, though when the official roster came out on Thursday, the first day of training camp at the practice field outside of the Henry Dale and Betty Smith Football Center and inside of Memorial Stadium, Smith was not listed on the roster.
Gardner, a 5-foot-11, 200-pounder, signed with the Illini during the early signing period in December as a hybrid linebacker and defensive back. He spent his first year of college at Samford University before a one-year stop at Hutchinson Community College.
"He is going to be one of the fastest linebackers in the country," Illinois football head coach Lovie Smith said in December. "He loves football, and we’re excited about having him.”
He had 65 tackles, four sacks, nine tackles for losses, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two pass break ups. By the end of his season, he was the No. 1-ranked athlete in junior college by 247Sports and the No. 3 outside linebacker according to ESPN.
This story will be updated.
PHOTOS: Meet the verbal commitments in the Class of 2021
Brody Wisecarver, offensive line
Daniel "Snook" Edwards, cornerback
Sedarius McConnell, defensive line
Samari Collier, quarterback
Prince Green, cornerback
Trevor Moffitt, linebacker
Patrick Bryant, wide receiver
Joriell Washington, safety
Dylan Rosiek, linebacker
Demond "DD" Snyder, safety
Kalen Villanueva, linebacker
Josh Kreutz, center
Zachary Barlev, offensive guard
Tyler Strain, defensive back
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!