TreSean Smith, Lavar Gardner not at Illinois football training camp or on official roster

CHAMAPAIGN — Neither TreSean Smith nor Lavar Gardner reported to the first day of Illinois football training camp and neither are on the official Illinois football roster.

Jeremy Werner of 247Sports first reported the news and an Illinois football spokesperson confirmed the news to the Herald & Review.

Smith announced his verbal commitment to the Illini in May as a redshirt junior transfer from the University of Louisville. He's listed as a safety and would have given Illinois depth at the position. Smith missed all of last season at Louisville because of a suspension.

He's a 6-foot-1, 210-pound safety who had two years of eligibility remaining. Illinois posted roster numbers for newcomers on Wednesday, and Smith was listed as No. 4 on defense, though when the official roster came out on Thursday, the first day of training camp at the practice field outside of the Henry Dale and Betty Smith Football Center and inside of Memorial Stadium, Smith was not listed on the roster.